Pet Insurance Market Forecast Report 2025-2030: Europe Leads Global Pet Insurance Market With Sweden Achieving 90% Coverage Rate
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|145
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$8.54 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$17.19 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|15.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2. MARKET SNAPSHOT
2.1. Market Overview
2.2. Market Definition
2.3. Scope of the Study
2.4. Market Segmentation
3. BUSINESS LANDSCAPE
3.1. Market Drivers
3.2. Market Restraints
3.3. Market Opportunities
3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.6. Policies and Regulations
3.7. Strategic Recommendations
4. TECHNOLOGICAL OUTLOOK
5. PET INSURANCE MARKET BY ANIMAL TYPE
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Dog
5.3. Cat
5.4. Others
6. PET INSURANCE MARKET BY POLICY TYPE
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Lifetime Cover
6.3. Non-Lifetime Cover
6.4. Accident-Only Cover
7. PET INSURANCE MARKET BY COVERAGE SCOPE
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Comprehensive (Illness + Accident)
7.3. Illness-Only
7.4. Accident-Only
7.5. Preventive Care Only
8. PET INSURANCE MARKET BY END-USER
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Individual Pet Owners
8.3. Professional Breeders and Kennels
8.4. Veterinary Clinics
9. PET INSURANCE MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
9.1. Introduction
9.2. North America
9.2.1. USA
9.2.2. Canada
9.2.3. Mexico
9.3. South America
9.3.1. Brazil
9.3.2. Argentina
9.3.3. Others
9.4. Europe
9.4.1. Germany
9.4.2. France
9.4.3. United Kingdom
9.4.4. Spain
9.4.5. Others
9.5. Middle East and Africa
9.5.1. Saudi Arabia
9.5.2. UAE
9.5.3. Others
9.6. Asia Pacific
9.6.1. China
9.6.2. India
9.6.3. Japan
9.6.4. South Korea
9.6.5. Indonesia
9.6.6. Thailand
9.6.7. Others
10. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS
10.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis
10.2. Market Share Analysis
10.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations
10.4. Competitive Dashboard
11. COMPANY PROFILES
- Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company MetLife Services and Solutions, LLC Healthy Paws Pet Insurance, LLC. Crum & Foster Pet Insurance Group Trupanion, Inc. Pet Plan Limited Embrace Pet Insurance Agency, LLC Animal Friends Insurance Services Limited Petsecure Pet Health Insurance 24PetWatch Pet Insurance
