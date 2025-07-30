Brussels Airport Records Busiest Day In 5 Years

Dhaka: Brussels Airport expects around 92,000 passengers on Monday (July 28) 48,000 departing and 44,000 arriving – meaning it will be the busiest day of the summer and the entire year.

The crowds are related to the start and end of the holidays in several sectors, as well as the second weekend of the Tomorrowland festival. Additionally, the middle of the summer holidays means the end of the start of a long period abroad for many.

"The most important thing is to arrive at the airport on time. There is no need to arrive early," said Brussels Airport spokesperson Ihsane Chioua Lekhli.

On the airport's website or in its app, passengers can get personalised advice for each flight. Brussels Airport also advises departing passengers to reserve a parking space in advance.

To get through security more smoothly, passengers are advised to check the rules regarding what they can and cannot bring on board the plane.

Brussels Airport expects a total of 5.1 million passengers during the summer months of July and August.

-B