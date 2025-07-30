Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
NASA Leads Space Exploration World

2025-07-30 02:55:26
(MENAFN) Since its formation in 1958, the US space agency NASA has played a pivotal role in advancing outer space exploration.

Its contributions span from the intense space rivalry between the US and the Soviet Union during the Cold War era—which culminated in the historic first human Moon landing in 1969—to the ongoing efforts to discover potential traces of life on Mars.

The United States created the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) amidst Cold War tensions, aiming to unify its civilian and scientific aerospace endeavors. In its formative phase, NASA prioritized sending humans to the Moon, aligning with national ambitions in space supremacy.

In the present day, NASA continues to monitor the cosmos and the Sun using a variety of spacecraft and space-based observatories.

Simultaneously, it is actively conducting Martian missions in pursuit of biological markers that could indicate extraterrestrial life.

Under the leadership of US President John F. Kennedy, the Apollo initiative was introduced with a clear objective: to land astronauts on the Moon and ensure their safe return to Earth by the end of the 1960s.

Out of 17 intended missions, only six successfully landed on the Moon’s surface.

One of the most iconic milestones was the Apollo 11 expedition.

On July 16, 1969, astronauts Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins, and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin launched on their voyage to the Moon.

On July 20, Armstrong and Aldrin descended to the lunar terrain, while Collins remained in the command module orbiting the Moon.

“That’s one small step for a man, one giant leap for mankind,” proclaimed Armstrong as he set foot on the Moon, becoming the first human ever to do so.

He later described the scene as “Magnificent desolation.”

