Cregis At Malaysia Blockchain Week 2025: Southeast Asia's Digital Future Requires Scalable Infrastructure
Kuala Lumpur-As Malaysia Blockchain Week 2025 (MYBW) ushers in a new era of digital commerce across Southeast Asia, Cregis , a global leader in enterprise-grade crypto infrastructure, reaffirmed its commitment to empowering businesses to lead the future with secure, efficient digital asset solutions-including self-custodial wallets, payments engine, and modular infrastructure that fuels innovation.
Southeast Asia Bridges Crypto Innovation and Regulation
The digital asset revolution in Southeast Asia is accelerating, often outpacing legacy regulatory frameworks. As fintech platforms and regional remittance providers seek future-ready solutions, the need for infrastructure that supports real-time adaptability while ensuring uninterrupted operations has never been more critical.
Infrastructure Takes Center Stage in Southeast Asia's Blockchain Shift
Participating as a Silver Partner at MYBW 2025, Cregis contributed to a key expert panel titled:“Fixing the Gaps: Can Regulation Keep Up with Digital Asset Disruption?” During the discussion, Eric, Cregis's Business Development Director for APAC, highlighted how increasing regulatory clarity is shaping a more stable digital asset ecosystem.
Why Infrastructure-First Matters: Building Systems That Scale
While much of the crypto industry has prioritised flashy features, Cregis continues to advocate for a foundation-first approach.
Cregis's platform, built on 8 years of operational stability, delivers secure asset control, automated operations, and flexible integration through its MPC wallet system and robust API stack. Whether clients need a full-stack ecosystem or specific modules like TronGas, Cregis adapts to enterprise needs without added complexity.
Looking Beyond 2025: The Rise of Unified Digital Asset Platforms
Cregis believes the future lies in unified ecosystems that bring together custody, compliance, and crypto payments under one secure platform. At Malaysian Blockchain Week, the company is highlighting how its modular suite spanning Wallet-as-a-Service, Payment Engine, and Crypto Cards is helping real-world businesses from forex platforms to retail merchants streamline operations without sacrificing control or security. As part of its 2025 roadmap, Cregis will continue expanding its capabilities in infrastructure orchestration.
About Cregis
is a global provider of enterprise-grade digital asset infrastructure, delivering secure, scalable, and compliant solutions for institutional clients.
Its core offerings-MPC-based self-custody wallets, Wallet-as-a-Service, and a robust Payment Engine-help exchanges, fintech platforms, and Web3 businesses manage digital assets with confidence.
With over 3,500 businessess served globally, Cregis empowers businesses to accelerate their Web3 transformation and unlock new digital asset opportunities.Tags: Blockchain , Crypto
