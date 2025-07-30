403
The Battle Reignites in Free Fire x NARUTO SHIPPUDEN Chapter 2: Ninja War — launching Jul 30 to Aug 31
(MENAFN- Spark) Cairo, Egypt – 29 July 2025 – The fire of the Ninja spirit blazes once more as Free Fire x NARUTO SHIPPUDEN Chapter 2: Ninja War launches with a massive wave of content, immersive gameplay features, and fan-favorite collectibles. Reviving the epic battle between Hidden Leaf Village and the infamous Akatsuki, the second chapter of Free Fire’s largest anime IP collaboration builds on the resounding success of the Nine Tails Strikes event earlier this year, delivering an electrifying continuation of the ninja saga.
From Jul 31 to Aug 31, fans can explore NARUTO SHIPPUDEN-inspired settings, master authentic ninja combat, and enjoy dynamic gameplay enhancements. Offering new weekly content drops and the richest lineup of features ever seen in a Free Fire collaboration, Chapter 2: Ninja War is set to keep the experience fresh and engaging. In one of the weeks, players might be testing their strength in the exclusive Ninjutsu Lone Wolf Mode — a 1v1 duel where they can wield items and skills drawn from the world of Naruto. In another, the return of fan-favorite Ninjutsu powers will bring back classic strategies and signature power-ups.
Three iconic NARUTO theme songs will also enter the game, amplifying the atmosphere across Bermuda, Social Island, the Hidden Leaf Village pre-game area, and beyond.
NEW GAMEPLAY FEATURES
Battle Royale mode
In Free Fire’s Battle Royale mode, players will face the full force of the Akatsuki in the drastically transformed Hidden Leaf Village on Bermuda. The village now stands recast, marked by the aftermath of a colossal Planetary Devastation Sphere — its gravitational core still suspended above, steadily releasing fragments into a gaping crater below. Nearby, Naruto’s Divine Tree takes root, and as the Red Moon rises, a new Tsukuyomi area plunges players into a surreal battle zone where Akatsuki power reigns supreme.
One Akatsuki Keepsake will be hidden within each Tsukuyomi-affected area. Players can seek out up to six Keepsakes, each unlocking unique ninjutsu inspired by the rogue ninjas:
1. Pain Tendo’s Keepsake: Pulls nearby enemies toward the user
2. Konan’s Keepsake: Creates paper bombs near enemies within range
3. Deidara’s Keepsake: Deploys a controllable clay bird for mid-air detonation
4. Itachi’s Keepsake: Unleashes searing black Amaterasu flames for attack
5. Kisame’s Keepsake: Summons biting sharks that deal extra damage
6. Hidan’s Keepsake: Creates a circle that deflects damage and helps the user up
Just like in the first wave, eight new Jutsu skills inspired by powerful ninja characters will also enter Free Fire’s battlefield:
1. Sharingan: Copies the active skill of the nearest enemy
2. Katsuyu Summoning: Summons Katsuyu that heals and helps teammates up
3. Izanagi Revive: Self revival with quicker HP recovery
4. Sand Shield: Extra Shield Points and faster recovery
5. Flying Raijin Jutsu: Marks a spot with Minato's Kunai and teleports the user to it
6. Detonating Clay Bird: Summons a detonating clay bird and controls its flight
7. Paper Emissary Jutsu: Releases a group of paper bombs that explodes around the nearest enemy
8. Shadow Stitching: Immobilizes enemies with precision
Special coin machines will appear during matches — players can interact with them to earn buffs from either Hidden Leaf Village or Akatsuki ninjas, adding more layers to strategic play.
Clash Squad mode
Clash Squad battles will receive a ninja twist, with Cyber Airdrops — rebranded as Divine Tree Airdrops — now containing Red Moon Points. The team that collects three points triggers the Red Moon phase, warping the battlefield under the Red Moon sky and unlocking special buffs and access to an exclusive shop.
NEW NARUTO-THEMED COLLECTIBLES
Redeem an avalanche of NARUTO-themed rewards in the Epic Ninja Trials interface:
● Orochimaru Bundle and Avatar (Grand Prize): Complete all five trials with legendary ninjas Itachi, Orochimaru, Pain Tendo, Madara, Ten Tails' Jinchuriki Obito in the final showdown
● 10 Royale Vouchers per character: Itachi, Orochimaru, Pain Tendo, Madara, Obito
● Akatsuki Title: Obtain by collecting all six Keepsakes
● Rogue Ninja Headband, Akatsuki themed parachute, Triple Bladed Scythe, and more
More collectibles are available in the Free Fire Luck Royale:
● Exclusive Outfits: Featuring the long-awaited Itachi Bundle, which offers Free Fire’s first-ever reverse-color transformation, a Loot Box special effect, and unique enemy knockdown effects. Popular bundles for Minato, Madara, Obito, and Pain Tendo also debut with blinking animations, adding more lifelike detail to each character
● Weapons: Includes the MP40 - Uchiha's Legacy skin with in-match transformation and an Infinite Tsukuyomi-themed Final Shot effect, Parang - Shark Skin, Minato's Kunai themed dagger, and Akatsuki-themed AK47 and M60 Gun skins
● Emotes: Free Fire’s rare Super Emote is back, this time allowing players to summon a massive Susano’o that implements noticeable environmental changes to Hidden Leaf Village. Players can also try out the Reanimation Jutsu, which allows users and allies to perform synced actions. Other emotes include Fire Style: Fireball Jutsu, The Final Battle, and Forehead Poke, alongside a dramatic Arrival Animation featuring scattering crows
● Accessories: Gloo Wall - The Final Valley, Madara's Fan Backpack, Hokage Hat
FREE FIRE ALL STARS: NINJA CLASH: WHO WILL RISE?
From Aug 9 to 10, the Free Fire arena heats up with the Free Fire All Stars: Ninja Clash, live at Centralworld in Bangkok, Thailand. As eight elite teams from Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Brazil, and Latin America compete for a slice of the USD10,000 prize pool, fans worldwide can catch every moment on Free Fire’s official Facebook and YouTube channels.
Participating teams include: Loud and Fluxo from Brazil, Movistar R7 from Mexico, RRQ Kazu and EVOS Divine from Indonesia, Buriram United Esports and Team Falcons from Thailand, WAG from Vietnam.
