Australia's Inflation Hits Record-Low in Four Years


2025-07-30 02:09:22
(MENAFN) Australia’s inflation rate has fallen to its lowest point in more than four years during the 12 months ending June, official data released Wednesday reveals.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) reported that the consumer price index (CPI) increased by just 2.1 percent over the year through the second quarter of 2025, covering April to June.

This marks a decline from the 2.4 percent annual CPI rise recorded in the year ending March and represents the slowest annual inflation rate since March 2021.

For the quarter alone, the CPI grew by 0.7 percent in June, easing from the 0.9 percent increase registered in the previous quarter.

The ABS also highlighted that the annual trimmed mean inflation rate—favored by the Reserve Bank of Australia as a gauge of underlying inflation—stood at 2.7 percent by the end of June, down from 2.9 percent in March. This is the lowest trimmed mean inflation rate since December 2021.

At a Canberra press briefing, Treasurer Jim Chalmers described the data as "very welcome."

"These are very pleasing, very welcome, absolutely outstanding inflation numbers when you consider how far Australians have come together in this fight against inflation," he said.

The ABS pointed to rising costs in housing, food and non-alcoholic beverages, and health as the primary contributors to CPI growth during the June quarter.

Electricity prices jumped 8.1 percent between March and June, largely due to the expiration of government rebates in Queensland and Western Australia, the ABS noted.

