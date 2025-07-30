Mass Evacuations In Japan, Hawaii And Russia After Massive Earthquake Triggers Tsunami Alert
The US Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the quake occurred off the Far East coast of Russia, sending fears of tsunami waves as high as 13 feet (4 metres) crashing into the Kamchatka shoreline. The tremor was shallow, making it particularly dangerous and capable of generating destructive waves.Also Read | Tsunami Warning: Is Russia's 8.8 magnitude earthquake the worst ever? Mass evacuations ordered
Authorities in multiple countries, including Russia, Japan, and the United States, have begun evacuating coastal residents. People have been urged to move to higher ground amid concerns about aftershocks and additional waves.
Kamchatka Governor Vladimir Solodov described it as“the strongest earthquake in decades,” confirming damage to infrastructure, including a kindergarten, though no casualties have been reported so far.Also Read | Tsunami Warning issued in US: When to evacuate, how to stay safe? | Explained
In Severo-Kurilsk, a remote town near Kamchatka , residents were evacuated as a precaution. The Sakhalin Governor, Valery Limarenko, confirmed damage and emergency response measures in place.Fukushima workers evacuated
In Japan, the Meteorological Agency (JMA) warned that tsunami waves of up to 3 metres (10 feet) could strike parts of the country's eastern coastline between 01:00 and 02:30 GMT. National broadcaster NHK reported that evacuation orders had already been issued for several coastal towns.
As a safety measure, workers at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant-the site of the 2011 meltdown-were also evacuated. A TEPCO spokesperson confirmed,“All workers and employees have been evacuated,” adding that no abnormalities were detected at the facility.Also Read | When will tsunami waves arrive in California, Hawaii, Alaska and other areas? Hawaii, Alaska also on alert
In Hawaii, the Honolulu Department of Emergency Management issued a strong advisory urging residents near the coast to evacuate immediately.
“Destructive tsunami waves may impact coasts near you. You are in danger,” the US National Weather Service warned in a post on X.
Emergency services across the Pacific Basin remain on high alert as aftershocks and secondary waves continue to pose a threat.
