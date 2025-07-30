Chetan Hansraj Reflects On Why Male Stardom On Television Has Faded Over Time

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) Chetan Hansraj, who is widely known for his role in the popular show“Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii,” has opened up about why he feels the aura around male stardom has faded over the years.

Speaking to IANS, he reflected on how television has changed over the years, especially in terms of the male star appeal. Chetan pointed out that in earlier times, actors had distinctive personalities, unique appearances, and their own signature acting styles, which made them stand out and become household names. According to him, today's television scene lacks that individuality-many actors tend to look and perform the same, following a standard formula.

When asked if he believed things had changed over time, Chetan Hansraj agreed and shared,“Definitely. Back then, every actor had a unique personality-different looks, different acting styles. Today, everyone seems to follow the same template. Same look, same expressions, same dialogues. Earlier, we had iconic TV stars, now we have actors-but not 'stars' in that sense. TV needs to bring back that individuality and stardom.”

Speaking about how the male star aura on television has evolved, the 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' actor admitted that there has definitely been a shift.“Honestly, I don't watch much television anymore, so I wouldn't be the right person to comment on that. I'm just as glued to my phone as everyone else-watching YouTube, OTT, or Instagram. But yes, the male star aura seems to have dimmed a bit.”

Chetan also mentioned that the era when television thrived on original ideas and strong narratives appears to be over, with today's content often feeling repetitive and lacking freshness.

“Television has changed a lot, but not necessarily in terms of content. The golden age of television has passed. There was a time when TV was booming with fresh concepts and strong storytelling. Now, things feel stagnant. I hope with the return of shows like Kyunki, especially under Ekta ji and Smriti ji, the golden era can be revived,” shared Hansraj.