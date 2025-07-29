UAE: Sheikha Fatima To Lana Nusseibeh, Powerful Women Who Dominate Emirati Politics

On August 28, the UAE will celebrate its women's successes and accomplishments, which stretch back decades. Entitled 'Hand in Hand, Celebrating the 50th', this year's Emirati Women's Day will be extra special, as it celebrates 50 years since the establishment of the General Women's Union. Women in the UAE have long since been making strides in the political sphere, engaging in policymaking and advocating for women's rights.

Today, Emirati women hold nine ministerial positions, nine are ambassadors, and 50 per cent of the Federal National Council's members are women. Khaleej Times looks at the powerful women who dominate Emirati politics, both domestically and abroad.

The wife of the late Sheikh Zayed, founder of the nation, Sheikha Fatima is known as the mother of the nation. Her efforts to support gender equality and champion women's rights go back to four years after the UAE was founded, when she established the General Women's Union in 1975. Ever since, Sheikha Fatima has been tirelessly working to represent women in different facets of society.

The General Women's Union plays a large role in reviewing public policies, legislation, and other draft laws relating women, and proposes necessary amendments to empower them.

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak has spent four decades to try and elevate women's positions to be represented at the social, economic, and political levels. In 2004, she launched a programme to strengthen the role of women parliamentarians and women's political participations. Emirati women owe it to Sheikha Fatima for her support and leadership.

Sheikha Fatima's programmes proved to be effective, because two years later, the UAE made history. In 2006, Amal Al Qubaisi was the first female member of the Federal National Council. Almost a decade later, in 2015, she was elected Speaker of the FNC, becoming the first woman to chair a parliamentary institution in the Arab world.

The Emirati politician paved the way for other women to join the FNC. Slowly but surely, more women started occupying more seats at the FNC, and today, 50 per cent of the seats, all thanks to a directive by the late Sheikh Khalifa.

The UAE's first woman to assume a ministerial post, Sheikha Lubna made history in 2004 and has since led four major ministries. From economy to tolerance, her leadership reflected the nation's evolving priorities and rising global stature.

She was appointed President of Zayed University in 2014, promoting educational excellence and innovation. Sheikha Lubna remains one of the most iconic symbols of Emirati women's empowerment and continues to receive global recognition for her contributions.

Minister of State for International Cooperation, Reem Al Hashimy has become one of the most visible and effective figures in the UAE Cabinet. She was instrumental in delivering Expo 2020 Dubai, the first World Expo held in the region, and currently oversees the long-term legacy of the project through Expo City Dubai.

Her leadership extends across global development and philanthropy. She chairs the UAE's committee on sustainable development goals and leads Dubai Cares, aligning humanitarian work with national priorities. Al Hashimi is also a key figure in advancing the UAE's global influence in international cooperation.

Lana Nusseibeh has been a strong diplomatic force for the UAE on the global stage. Appointed as Permanent Representative to the United Nations in 2013, she has served in key roles such as President of the UN Women Executive Board and co-facilitator of critical UN initiatives.

Her deep involvement in international policymaking, revitalization of the UN, and digital development has helped cement the UAE's presence within multilateral institutions. At home, she helped establish the Policy Planning Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

At just 22, Shamma Al Mazrui became the youngest minister in the world when she was appointed Minister of State for Youth Affairs in 2016. Her appointment marked a shift in the UAE's vision for youth inclusion in policymaking and national development.

She now serves as Minister of Community Development and COP28 Youth Climate Champion. Her leadership journey is rooted in listening, learning and serving - values she says define her role. Al Mazrui also chairs the UAE Special Olympics and plays a pivotal role in shaping youth policy and education reform.

Climate change champion

As Minister of State for Food and Water Security, Mariam Almheiri has overseen critical strategies to safeguard the UAE's future in a changing climate. Her leadership spans from advancing food technology to representing the UAE at global food security forums.

She previously served as Minister of Food Security, laying the foundation for robust infrastructure aimed at achieving national goals. Today, Almheiri's work continues to impact agriculture, sustainability and innovation at the highest policy levels.

The Deputy Minister for Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Affairs, Huda Al Hashimi, has been instrumental in developing the UAE government's agenda and maintaining its high reputation on the world stage. When you think of Huda Al Hashimi, the words“strategy”,“innovation”, and“policy making” should come to mind. She leads the process to make sure the UAE is on track to achieve its ever-ambitious vision, as well as the National Agenda.

Al Hashimi also serves as board member of the Dubai Women Establishment, which was established in 2006 by Sheikha Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.