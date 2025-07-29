403
Moph Launches Phase 3 Of Food Safety Rating Programme
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has launched the third phase of the Food Safety Rating Programme for Food Establishments in Qatar.
The programme aims to enhance compliance with food safety requirements across the country's various food establishments. It enables consumers to identify how well establishments are adhering to health regulations, based on the results of routine inspections.
During this third phase, all food establishments that offer food services directly to consumers in Qatar will be included. The first and second phases of the programme previously covered hotels, restaurants in the tourism sector, and restaurants located within shopping malls.
Under the implementation mechanism of the programme, each registered food establishment is subject to a minimum of three inspection visits. Additional visits are carried out as needed to ensure continued compliance.
Food establishments are classified under the programme according to six grading levels:
(1) Urgent Improvement Necessary
(2) Major Improvement Necessary
(3) Improvement Necessary
(4) Good
(5) Very Good
(6) Excellent
The classification results are published on the“Watheq” online platform, enabling consumers to access the information. Food establishments may also display their rating at their premises.
The development of the Food Safety Rating Programme for Food Establishments began following the adoption of a risk-based inspection mechanism, in collaboration with international consultants. The Food Safety Department at MoPH designed the programme to ensure food establishments meet food safety standards. The design was informed by a comparative study of leading international experiences in the field and supported by a two-year field study to tailor the programme to Qatar's food safety and regulatory framework.
The Ministry recently held a webinar to present and explain the requirements of the Food Safety Rating Programme for Food Establishments. This webinar formed part of the ongoing efforts by the MoPH's Food Safety Department to raise food safety standards through awareness and continuous collaboration among relevant stakeholders.
The event saw wide participation, with over 600 representatives from food establishments attending. Key topics included an overview of the rating programme and its objectives, core standards and best practices for achieving a high food safety rating, practical guidance to help establishments comply with the programme, and a Q&A session with food safety experts.
An interactive online survey was conducted during the seminar, with 201 participants taking part. The results reflected positive indicators of the seminar's success in meeting its objectives, and demonstrated strong enthusiasm among food establishment representatives to engage with the rating programme and meet its requirements.
