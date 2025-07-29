One Killed By Gunfire Near Army Checkpoint In Lebanon
According to a statement, issued by the Lebanese army, a Lebanese citizen and a Syrian individual, drove a vehicle to an army border monitoring point, in the village of Matrabah, eastern Lebanon, then got off the vehicle and opened fire.
“They did not comply with the warnings of the checkpoint personnel and attempted to flee the scene, trying to run over the soldiers,” the statement said, adding that,“The troops were forced to open fire, resulting in the death of the Lebanese citizen and injury of the Syrian individual.”
An investigation has been launched into the incident, it added.– NNN-NNA
