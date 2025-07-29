Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
One Killed By Gunfire Near Army Checkpoint In Lebanon

One Killed By Gunfire Near Army Checkpoint In Lebanon


2025-07-29 09:04:36
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT, Jul 30 (NNN-NNA) – A man was killed and another injured yesterday, after they opened fire, near an army border checkpoint in eastern Lebanon, the Lebanese military said.

According to a statement, issued by the Lebanese army, a Lebanese citizen and a Syrian individual, drove a vehicle to an army border monitoring point, in the village of Matrabah, eastern Lebanon, then got off the vehicle and opened fire.

“They did not comply with the warnings of the checkpoint personnel and attempted to flee the scene, trying to run over the soldiers,” the statement said, adding that,“The troops were forced to open fire, resulting in the death of the Lebanese citizen and injury of the Syrian individual.”

An investigation has been launched into the incident, it added.– NNN-NNA

MENAFN29072025000200011047ID1109859941

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search