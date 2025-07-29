Texas Car Dealership, Griffith Ford Of San Marcos, Presents The 2025 Expedition SUV
With the 2025 Expedition SUV in its inventory, Griffith Ford of San Marcos presents a model designed for stability and versatility. The vehicle's drivetrain is engineered to maintain control across paved roads, uneven terrain, and varied weather conditions. Equipped with all-terrain tires and adaptive control systems, it delivers consistent traction in diverse environments. The 7,000-lb towing capability adds practical strength for hauling recreational equipment or cargo, making the model suitable for a wide range of applications without requiring a separate utility vehicle.
For families, the vehicle balances interior space with durability, accommodating passenger comfort while maintaining practical load capacity. This combination reflects a market segment seeking vehicles capable of supporting both everyday travel and extended excursions.
This represents a strategic step for Griffith Ford of San Marcos. By expanding its inventory with a model that blends utility and comfort, the dealership demonstrates a commitment to providing vehicles that meet diverse customer expectations. Offering a vehicle with quantifiable performance capabilities allows the company to address a wider range of transportation requirements within its community.
This also marks an internal milestone for the Ford dealership as it continues to prioritize vehicles that deliver consistent, long-term value. The 2025 Expedition SUV supports Griffith Ford of San Marcos' approach of maintaining a balanced selection that serves individual drivers as well as families seeking reliable, adaptable transportation options.
As Griffith Ford of San Marcos continues to expand its inventory of new and used cars , the presentation of the 2025 Expedition SUV demonstrates the dealership's ongoing commitment to offering vehicles that combine innovation, performance, and reliability. With an eye on the future, the dealership aims to meet the diverse needs of customers by offering cutting-edge vehicles designed to support a variety of lifestyles and driving experiences.
About Griffith Ford of San Marcos:
Griffith Ford of San Marcos is a full-service Ford dealership proudly serving Central Texas with a comprehensive selection of new and pre-owned vehicles. The dealership offers a complete range of automotive services, including expert financing assistance, certified vehicle maintenance, and genuine Ford parts. Committed to providing a customer-focused experience, Griffith Ford of San Marcos emphasizes quality, transparency, and long-term reliability in every interaction.
Media Contact:
Company Name: Griffith Ford of San Marcos
Contact Person: Steve Loya
Phone: 512-557-3064
Address: 2661 IH 35 N
City: San Marcos
State: Texas
Postal Code: 78666
Country: United States
Website:
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
SOURCE: GetFeatured
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment