Trump Open To China Visit If Xi Invites Beijing Wants Tariff Truce Extended, No US Decision Yet

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (July 29) clarified that he has no intention of pursuing a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, but said he may visit China if formally invited.

“I may go to China, but it would only be at the invitation of President Xi, which has been extended. Otherwise, no interest!” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump and Xi last spoke by phone in June. Following the call, both leaders reportedly invited each other to visit. If Trump's visit materializes, it would mark their first face-to-face meeting since Trump's return to the presidency in January.

Trade talks conclude in Sweden

Meanwhile, US-China trade negotiations concluded in Stockholm after two days of closed-door meetings. The third round of talks between the two economic giants is seen as a key step toward easing ongoing trade tensions.

China backs tariff truce extension

Speaking at a press conference after the talks, Chinese Vice Commerce Minister Li Chenggang said Beijing wants the existing tariff truce with Washington to continue . The current agreement has capped tariffs at 30% on Chinese goods entering the US.

“We believe the current arrangement has helped maintain stability in bilateral trade. China supports its extension,” Li said, without specifying a timeline.

Trump had previously extended the truce by 90 days.

US yet to commit to extension

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer confirmed that the pause in tariff hikes was“under discussion,” but emphasised that no final decision had been made.

Greer told reporters that he and Secretary Bessent will brief President Trump once they return to Washington, but ultimately, it's the president's call.

Trump, speaking to journalists at the end of a trip to Scotland, said he was informed the Stockholm meeting had gone well.

