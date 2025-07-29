Midwest Orthopaedics At Rush Ranked #1 In Illinois 11Th Year In A Row

CHICAGO, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 11th straight year, Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush (MOR) is again recognized for its tradition of excellence by earning a #1 ranking in the state of Illinois, according to just-released data by U.S. News & World Report.

In addition to treating patients in seven clinics across Chicagoland, Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush physicians are team doctors for the Chicago White Sox, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Dogs, Chicago Red Stars, and the Joffrey Ballet.

"Our singular focus is on providing our patients the best and safest care possible, but it is an honor to be highlighted for the work we do every day," says Brian J. Cole , MD, MBA, MOR Managing Partner. "We continue to be committed to education and orthopedic and spine research, helping us to deliver better care each year. I am incredibly proud of the entire MOR team, and I would like to thank them for once again making this recognition possible."

MOR is listed 11th in the U.S. News & World Report national orthopedic program ranking and received the highest ranking of 'high performing' on the treatment of multiple conditions including hip fracture, hip replacement, and knee replacement.

U.S. News & World Report evaluated 1,647 hospitals and ranked the top 50 that treat orthopedic conditions, including spine, limb, joint, and other musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders.

ABOUT MIDWEST ORTHOPAEDICS AT RUSH

MOR is an international leader in musculoskeletal health ranked #1 in Illinois and 11th in the nation by U.S. News & World Report. MOR is comprised of renowned orthopedic and spine surgeons pioneering the latest advances in surgical techniques and non-surgical care. MOR physicians are the designated team care providers for several organizations including the Chicago Bulls, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Dogs, Chicago Red Stars, and Joffrey Ballet. MOR has seven full-service locations in Chicago, Joliet, Naperville, Oak Brook, Oak Park, Westchester, and Munster, IN. The group also has 18 physical therapy clinics in the Chicago area and Munster, IN. Visit for more information.

SOURCE Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED