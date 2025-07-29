Life Time Launches Complimentary AI Health Companion For Everyone: Just Ask L.AI.C

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Built in partnership with Microsoft and powered by Azure AI Foundry, L.AI.C is uniquely built on Life Time's 30+ years of health, fitness and wellness expertise including its robust content library – delivering personalized support for everything from curated, trainer-led workouts, to nutrition and supplement guidance, to class recommendations, and more. Over time, it will deliver even deeper personalization by integrating users' wearable device data and behavioral insights, setting it apart from other AI tools that often have limited capabilities and added costs.

First launched in beta in May 2024, L.AI.C is continuously evolving to bring Life Time's unparalleled Healthy Way of Life ecosystem to subscribers, leveraging generative AI that is deeply integrated with Life Time's systems, ensuring high-quality, trusted and personalized responses unlike systems that source information from who-knows-where across the web.

Readily available in the bottom navigation bar of the newly redesigned home page in the Life Time app, L.AI.C stands ready to help everyone enhance their individual health, wellness, performance and longevity journeys:



"Help me build a three-day strength program to build muscle" - with guided exercise videos and recommended reps.

"What supplements would you recommend for me?" - with recommendations grounded in Life Time's trusted expertise from its in-house team of registered dietitians.

"Can you recommend a class for post-workout recovery?" - featuring recommendations from Life Time's Class Collection. "How do I get better sleep?" or "How can I eat more protein" - with tips from Life Time's health coaches and curated information from its trusted and award-winning Experience Life magazine.

"We've remained relentlessly committed to ongoing innovation and adaptation, and L.AI.C is the next frontier in delivering highly personalized, trusted support whenever our app users need it," said Life Time Founder, Chairman and CEO, Bahram Akradi. "Just as we continue expanding our athletic country clubs nationwide, we're equally committed to enhancing our member experience through technology to complement their personal healthy way of life journeys. L.AI.C is your trusted AI companion that you can take with you anywhere you go."

The Life Time app also continues to evolve its abundance of offerings featuring:



Access to Classes: Choose from hundreds of on-demand and livestream classes ranging from five to 60 minutes, led by top Life Time instructors.

Meditation On-Demand: Sessions are designed to help people find moments of calm, stress relief, and mental clarity. These sessions cover a wide spectrum, from stress elimination and breathing techniques, to mindful movement and vision-expanding exercises.

Custom Health Programs: Access step-by-step, trackable programs, including Glute Camp, 6-Week Shred, Fit & Focused, D.TOX, and a 12-Week half marathon training plan. Healthy Content: Explore thousands of editorial articles from Experience Life magazine, recipes, product recommendations, podcasts and pickleball training videos.

For more information, visit . For more information about Life Time, follow LifeTime on Facebook, on Instagram at @LifeTime and on LinkedIn .

About Life Time

Life Time (NYSE: LTH ) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 180 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada, the complimentary, comprehensive Life Time app and nearly 30 of the most iconic athletic events in the country. The health and wellness pioneer uniquely serves people 90 days to 90+ years old through its healthy living, healthy aging, healthy entertainment communities and ecosystem, along with a range of healthy way of life programs and information, and highly trusted LTH nutritional supplements and products. Life Time was recently certified as a Great Place to Work®, reinforcing its commitment to fostering an exceptional workplace culture on behalf of its more than 49,000 dedicated team members.

SOURCE Life Time, Inc.