'India Destroyed 1,000 Pakistani Missiles Mid-Air, Congress Waited For Slip-Up': PM Modi

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi took multiple swipes at the Opposition, accusing them of being obsessed with finding even a single instance of his failure during Operation Sindoor. Addressing the Lok Sabha, the prime minister said that while the whole country was proud when India destroyed all Pakistani missiles in the sky, the Congress was waiting to find one instance to attack him.

“Pakistan launched 1,000 missiles and drones towards India, but they were destroyed mid-air by our armed forces. If they had fallen on any part, it would have led to huge destruction, but India destroyed them in the sky. Whole India was proud of it, but the Congress was waiting,” PM Modi said.

“Modi kahin toh fasega [Modi will slip up somewhere],” the prime minister said.

'CONGRESS, PAK BOTH DEMANDING PROOFS'

Attacking the Congress more, the prime minister said the party“operates through the remote control” of Pakistan.“The country is surprised that the Congress has given a clean chit to Pakistan. They are saying that the terrorists of Pahalgam were from Pakistan. Give us proof of this. Pakistan is also demanding the same thing that the Congress is making,” he said.

“It has been an old habit with the Congress to have a negative approach to the armed forces; the Congress is yet to embrace the Kargil win,” PM Modi said.

PM Narendra Modi continued, "On one hand, India is moving ahead at a fast pace towards self-reliance, but the Congress is becoming dependent on Pakistan for issues. Unfortunately, the Congress is importing issues from Pakistan..."

"Just 3-4 days after the 22nd April terrorist attack, they [Congress] started jumping up and down. They started saying, "kahan gayi 56 inch ki chhati?" "Kahan kho gaya Modi?" "Modi has failed"...They were shaping their politics even in the murder of innocent people in Pahalgam," he said.

PM Modi said the Congress needs excuses to keep attacking the government. "Some people are crying here too. They tried to play a game during surgical strike, it didn't work. During airstrike, they tried playing another game. That didn't work either. When #OperationSindoor took place, they adopted a new tactic - "Why did you stop?"...Waah re bayan bahaduron! You need one or the other excuse to oppose."