Tourism On The Rise: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Emerges As Pakistan's Eco-Friendly Travel Haven

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

With its breathtaking valleys , scenic landscapes, cool climate, and tradition of hospitality, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is fast becoming the tourism hub of Pakistan.

Destinations like Swat, Kalam, Chitral, Malam Jabba, Galiyat, Bahrain, and Kaghan attract millions of tourists every year, where natural beauty blends seamlessly with the vibrant local culture.

According to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Authority, more than 20.6 million domestic and 7,600 foreign tourists visited the province in 2024.

This shows a significant increase compared to 2023, when 17.3 million domestic and only 4,500 foreign tourists arrived. Even in just the first five months of 2025 (January to May), nearly 297,000 domestic and 2,500 foreign tourists have already explored the province.

Experts believe that this 18.5% increase in tourism is a clear sign that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is gaining recognition as a peaceful, attractive, and tourist-friendly destination.

The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has declared tourism a vital pillar of the economy and taken several initiatives to promote it,

including road improvements, hotel construction, and the encouragement of eco-friendly tourism. Although there are still some challenges in remote areas, visible improvements on the ground are encouraging.

A social activist from Kalam stated,“We see progress every year. Roads are improving, new hotels are being built, and tourism is benefiting the local economy. If the government maintains this focus, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will soon be counted among the world's top tourist destinations.”

Ali Wazir from Dir remarked,“Tourism has changed our lives. People from around the world are visiting our regions. We just need to make sure this development remains sustainable and responsible.”

To boost international tourism, the government has also waived the $400 climbing fee for Terich Mir, the highest peak in the Hindu Kush range,

in hopes of attracting more foreign adventurers to the province. According to the Director General of Tourism and Culture, tourism is the world's second-largest sector, and in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, it has the potential to become a source of employment, local development, and improved global image for Pakistan.

The government is also taking strict measures to protect the environment, preserve trees, and enforce construction regulations, so that development goes hand-in-hand with nature. Several youth-led local initiatives are also playing a key role in strengthening the tourism system.

If peace prevails, public investment continues, and community participation grows, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will soon become the tourism capital of Pakistan - a shining symbol of natural beauty, public resolve, and national pride.