Homebase USA Trials Simbe's Tally Robot To Automate Shelf Scanning And Improve Store Operations

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) HomeBase USA pilots Simbe's shelf-scanning robot at two stores

July 29, 2025 by David Edwards

HomeBase USA, one of America's largest home improvement retailers, has introduced Simbe Robotics 's Store Intelligence platform – powered by the world's first autonomous shelf-scanning robot, Tally – to two locations in Copperas Cove, Texas and Laramie, Wyoming.

The Laramie store introduction marks the first Tally deployment in Wyoming.

Stores like HomeBase have expansive footprints and tens of thousands of SKUs across lumber, building supply, hardware, farm, ranch, and lawn and garden categories.

Keeping shelves stocked with the right items, in the right place, at the right price – across fixtures like hooks, bins, top stock, and bulk – is complex and ripe for automation.

Simbe's Tally robot captures real-time, shelf-level data on product availability, pricing, and placement – empowering store teams to act faster and with greater accuracy. The result: fewer out-of-stocks, more efficient labor, and a smoother, more satisfying experience for customers.

Mark Dremel, district manager at HomeBase, says:“Getting inventory right is fundamental to our business, and with Tally, we're equipping our teams with the insights they need to succeed.

“This pilot is an exciting step toward improving both operational performance and the in-store experience, and we're eager to see Tally's impact as we look to scale.”

Freeing up teams, fueling performance

Store teams often spend up to 30 hours per week on manual inventory tasks, which are time-consuming and error-prone. Such repetitive work is also associates' least favorite responsibility, cited as the largest reason for attrition.

Tally automates these responsibilities, scanning shelves multiple times a day to identify out-of-stocks, pricing errors, and misplaced items. The data is instantly available to store teams through an intuitive mobile app and dashboard, which prioritizes the most important items to address.

With Tally's help, teams proactively address issues before they affect sales and spend more time serving shoppers. In fact, 90 percent of store managers say Tally makes their jobs easier, and 99 percent of shoppers are as or more likely to shop again after seeing robots in-store.

Proven performance at scale

Unlike other solutions, Tally is designed to blend into the retail environment. Built with human-centered design principles, the robot is quiet, friendly, and purpose-built for stores, navigating safely around shoppers and pausing when aisles are busy.

Across retailers, Simbe says its platform has delivered:



Up to 98 percent on-shelf availability

90 percent pricing accuracy

50+ labor hours per store, per week reallocated to higher-impact tasks Up to 2 percent margin growth and 15x ROI

Simbe says its solutions are deployed in nine countries and trusted by leading retailers across grocery, club, alcohol, home improvement, and farm supply.