CorsoCare Personal Care Selects Aloe Care As Exclusive Medical Alert Service Provider

Aloe Care's Advances in AI-Powered Medical Alert and Fall Prevention Cited as Keys to its Selection

- Katherine Cadeau, President of CorsoCare Personal Care

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Aloe Care Health , creators of the world's most advanced medical alert and fall prevention system for eldercare, has been chosen as the exclusive, authorized partner for CorsoCare Personal Care . CorsoCare - offering home health, hospice, and personal care services - serves more older adults in Michigan than any other company and is rapidly expanding, with operations already established throughout Ohio and Indiana.

CorsoCare offers a comprehensive range of in-home services to support individuals as they age, recover, or manage complex health needs. From hospital-to-home transitions to everyday assistance, CorsoCare empowers people to live with independence, comfort, and peace of mind. Aloe Care will support all CorsoCare offices with around-the-clock remote care management.

They will have access to Aloe Care's proprietary, voice-activated Smart Hub 2 and the Mobile Companion 2 with fall detection. Add-ons to the company's flexible ecosystem include a care button, radar fall sensors, entry sensors, and motion sensors. The customizable system is supported by IoT peripherals, allowing it to easily adapt to new technologies. Examples include radar fall detection and the integration of the Withings Sleep Tracking Mat. In addition to its data-rich partner portal and AI-driven fall prediction and prevention, Aloe Care's Smart Triage with Emergency IQTM ensures requests for assistance are routed to the right care team.

Remarked Katherine Cadeau, President of CorsoCare Personal Care: "We vetted numerous medical alert systems, and Aloe Care's advanced technologies were unequaled. Voice activation is one obvious differentiator, but their AI-powered fall detection and prevention represent the future of in-home care. What's more, the data they arm us with - everything ranging from movement patterns to environmental conditions - provides tremendous insight and support to our care teams, ensuring that we will continue to provide the superior care we are known for."

"CorsoCare is an optimal partner for Aloe Care,” said Evan Schwartz, Co-Founder and CEO of Aloe Care Health.“Their tailor-made services necessitate a detailed understanding of every person in their care - something only we can provide with our unmatched data set. Our dashboard provides caregivers at-a-glance understanding of what is needed at every given moment. And of course, our emergency response protocols deliver the right level of care needed, resulting in better health outcomes and more efficient communication - a winning combination for all involved.”

About 10,000 Americans turn 65 each day in a country that already has more than 55 million older adults, and more than 90% would prefer to age in their homes. With this growth, there is an even greater need for resources that promote safety and independence. Aloe Care and CorsoCare Home Care are using modern technology and data to uplift the experience of human caregiving and improve the quality of life overall.

About Aloe Care Health

Aloe Care's award-winning voice-activated system is the world's most-advanced medical alert and fall prevention ecosystem for older adults. Aloe Care Health Solutions serves numerous home healthcare organizations and insurance partners throughout the U.S. Aloe Care, purpose-built for healthcare, is the partner of choice for its ability to leverage its significant, AI-powered data set to predict and prevent falls and help drive better health outcomes for older adults. The company is headquartered in New York. For more information, visit aloecare.

About CorsoCare

Since the early 2000s, CorsoCare has provided home health, hospice, and personal care services to individuals across Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana. Supporting nearly 2,000 people, CorsoCare delivers personalized, high-quality care in private homes and senior living communities. With services ranging from daily support to clinical care, CorsoCare meets each person on their terms - helping them live independently, manage health challenges, and receive the care they need, right where they are. For more information, visit CorsoCare.

