One Of Fly-Fishing's Innovative Brands, Loop Tackle, Embarks On A New Phase Of Innovation And Conservation

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This leadership transition comes as Loop Tackle enters an exciting new chapter under Cox Enterprises, which acquired the company in the fall of 2024 as part of its broader investment strategy in sustainable businesses and technologies. Loop Tackle's commitment to protecting wild fish populations and pristine rivers aligns closely with Cox's mission to build a better future through environmental stewardship and innovation.

"Jim has already demonstrated a passion for the business and a remarkable talent for leading the organization's focus on innovation and new product development," said Alex Taylor, chairman and CEO of Cox Enterprises. "We want Loop to lead the market in innovation and in connecting customers with more experiences deeper into nature. He and Gordon will work well together."

With broad experience in sales and marketing, Jim Coates brings a unique combination of operational excellence and brand leadership. Before joining Loop Tackle as president and COO in 2024, he worked as a consultant and held leadership roles at VELUX, where he focused on creating better living environments for people around the world.

"I'm honored to lead a company whose heritage is so deeply rooted in environmental respect and outdoor passion," said Coates. "We'll continue to push boundaries in fly-fishing innovation while doubling down on our mission to protect the rivers and wild fish populations that inspire everything we do."

Under Sim's leadership, Loop Tackle expanded its global reach, built lasting relationships within the conservation and angling communities, and became synonymous with performance, craftsmanship, and ecological responsibility. In his new role as chief conservation officer, Sim will continue to shape Loop Tackle's long-term strategy and mentor the next generation of leaders.

"The strength of Loop lies not just in our gear, but in the community that surrounds it," said Sim. "Together, we've built something enduring, and I look forward to deepening our impact as we continue to protect and preserve the waters that bind us all."

Founded in Sweden in 1979 by Christer Sjöberg and Tony Karpestam, Loop Tackle has spent decades cultivating a passionate global community of anglers who share a reverence for wild places. Its gear is designed for performance and purpose, helping people connect more deeply with nature and encouraging them to become stewards of the environment. Today, the brand is focused on driving growth in the U.S. and abroad, following the recent launch of its colored Classic reels and with a number of exciting new products in development.

Cox Enterprises' acquisition of Loop Tackle reflects the company's commitment to sustainable growth and innovation. As part of its long-term environmental goals, such as achieving carbon and water neutrality by 2034, Cox continues to seek investments that promote environmental wellness and community well-being.

About Loop Tackle

Loop Tackle crafts expert fly-fishing gear for adventure in wild places. Its precise Scandinavian designs reflect the company's belief that when nature is personal, protecting it is instinctual. Founded in 1983 in Nordic waters teeming with wild salmon, the company pioneered innovations like the large arbor reel and the underhand cast, and pushed the boundaries of angling experiences into far flung places from Labrador to Tierra del Fuego. As part of the Cox family of businesses, Loop Tackle is crafting more of the innovative gear Loop anglers appreciate with increasing sustainability for a bigger purpose. To learn more, visit looptackle.

About Cox Enterprises

Cox Enterprises is dedicated to empowering people to build a better future for the next generation. Cox is a leader in the broadband, automotive, and media industries, as well as a leading investment platform with strategic positions in emerging technologies driving the future of agriculture, renewable energy and public sector software. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Cox is a global company with $23 billion in annual revenues and a proud history of over 125 years. To learn more about Cox and its commitment to its people, planet and communities, visit coxenterprises.

