Kuwait Army Says Air Defences Intercept Missile, Drone Attacks
- By: Salma El Omla
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Kuwaiti air defences intercepted "hostile missile and drone attacks", the military said Monday, as air raid sirens howled across the country.Recommended For You US military disables Gambia-flagged ship attempting to reach Iranian port
"The General Staff of the Army wishes to advise that any sounds of explosions heard are the result of air defense systems intercepting these hostile attacks," the Kuwait Army said in a post on its official X account.
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