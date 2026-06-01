Kuwait Army Says Air Defences Intercept Missile, Drone Attacks

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Kuwaiti air defences intercepted "hostile missile and drone attacks", the military said Monday, as air raid sirens howled across the country.

"The General Staff of the Army wishes to advise that any sounds of explosions heard are the result of air defense systems intercepting these hostile attacks," the Kuwait Army said in a post on its official X account.

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Residents are advised to adhere to security and safety guidance issued by the competent authorities.

Kuwait says air defences intercepting hostile missile, drone attacks Kuwait detects several hostile drones in airspace on May 10