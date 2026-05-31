Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Temperatures Soar Above 44°C, Thunderstorm Warning Issued

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Andhra Pradesh is witnessing a sharp contrast in weather conditions, with scorching temperatures in several districts and thunderstorms bringing rain to others

Andhra Pradesh continues to experience unusual weather patterns due to the influence of a trough and upper-air circulation over the Bay of Bengal. According to the State Disaster Management Authority, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely in the districts of Chittoor, Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, Kadapa and Annamayya.

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Scattered showers are also expected in other parts of the state. Officials have advised people to seek shelter in safe buildings immediately if they notice dark clouds, hear thunder, or observe signs of approaching storms. Residents are urged to avoid open areas during lightning activity.

While some regions may receive rainfall, intense heat continues across large parts of Andhra Pradesh. Temperatures between 42°C and 44°C are expected in parts of Polavaram, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Markapuram, Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam and Nellore districts.

Meanwhile, districts including Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, East Godavari, West Godavari, Nandyal, Kadapa and Tirupati are likely to record temperatures ranging from 40°C to 42°C. On Sunday, Achampet in Palnadu district reported the state's highest temperature at 44.3°C, highlighting the continuing heatwave-like conditions.

The State Disaster Management Authority has issued lightning and weather warnings for several districts. Orange alerts were announced for NTR, Prakasam and Nellore districts, while Krishna, Guntur and Bapatla districts were also placed under lightning alerts.

Moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds of 40 to 50 kmph may occur in isolated areas. Authorities have advised people not to stand under trees, electric poles or advertising hoardings during strong winds and lightning.

Farmers, agricultural labourers and those working outdoors have been asked to closely monitor weather updates and take necessary precautions. Officials stressed that rapidly changing weather conditions could pose risks, making preparedness and awareness essential.