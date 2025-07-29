Lifelabs Deepens Support To Communities Impacted By Saskatchewan Wildfires With An Additional $5,000 Donation
The safety and well-being of our customers, employees, and communities remain LifeLabs' top priority. Earlier this summer, LifeLabs donated a $5,000 donation to both the Canadian Red Cross and the Central Urban Métis Federation Inc. (CUMFI) , recognizing their vital roles in providing emergency assistance. Building upon this support, LifeLabs is now making an additional $5,000 contribution to the Saskatoon Community Foundation Emergency Response Fund , which is coordinating funds and collecting donations to provide relief for individuals evacuated due to the wildfires, and St. John Ambulance for Saskatchewan , which is providing First Aid, Therapy Dog comfort visits, and essential care to those displaced by the fires.
Further amplifying its impact, LifeLabs' Employee Giving Program, which matches employee donations dollar-for-dollar to the registered charity of their choice, has committed to contributing up to an additional $5,000 to wildlife relief efforts.
“At LifeLabs, our hearts go out to everyone affected by these devastating wildfires,” says Charles Brown, President and CEO, LifeLabs.“We are deeply committed to supporting the health and safety of our communities, during times of crisis. We are truly grateful to the first responders and organizations across the country who are coming together to provide care, comfort, and relief when it's needed most.”
Together, we can make a meaningful difference. By standing with our fellow Canadians, we are showing unwavering care, compassion, and commitment to helping those who need it most.
About LifeLabs
LifeLabs is Canada's leading provider of laboratory diagnostic information and digital health connectivity systems, enabling patients and healthcare practitioners to diagnose, treat, monitor and prevent disease. We are a committed innovator in supporting Canadians to live healthier lives, operating Canada's first commercial genetics lab, and the country's largest online patient portal, with more than 8 million Canadians receiving their results online. LifeLabs has been named one of Canada's Best Employers (2021, 2022 and 2023) and Best Employers for Diversity (2022, 2023 and 2024) by Forbes, named by BrandSpark as the Most Trusted Brand in medical diagnostic services voted by Canadians (2023 and 2024) and recognized for having an award-winning Mental Health Program from Benefits Canada. Learn more at lifelabs.com.CONTACT: LifeLabs Media Team LifeLabs ...
