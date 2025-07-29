Cellpoint Digital And Xanderpay Introduce New Standard In Hospitality Payments

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) CellPoint Digital and XanderPay partner to modernize hotel payments with a fully integrated orchestration and reconciliation platform.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CellPoint Digital, the global leader in Payment Orchestration for travel merchants, and XanderPay Inc., a fintech pioneer transforming how hotel brands manage B2B payments and reconciliation, today announced a joint product agreement to deliver an integrated payment orchestration and reconciliation platform tailored for the hotel industry.This collaboration enhances CellPoint Digital's existing platform with XanderPay's specialized capabilities in remittance and reconciliation, offering hotel brands and property owners a seamless, end-to-end payment solution.The hotel industry faces unique payment challenges due to its fragmented ownership structures and high volume of cross-border transactions. This joint solution empowers hotel brands to implement guest-centric, fully optimized payment strategies while ensuring timely, property-level reconciliation and settlement for hotel owners.“Payments in hospitality are evolving quickly,” said Mike Carlo, CEO of XanderPay.“As the industry moves beyond the disruption of the pandemic, brands are leaving outdated payment models behind. Our partnership with CellPoint Digital supports a more efficient, centralized, above-property payment model-benefiting guests, owners, and hotel teams alike.”By modernizing payment operations, this partnership creates a smoother and more transparent experience for hotel guests. Faster, more reliable payment processes mean guests can enjoy seamless check-ins and check-outs, fewer billing disputes, and more flexible payment options, ultimately elevating overall satisfaction and loyalty.“The future of hospitality isn't just about where guests stay. Instead, it's about how effortless every interaction feels,” said Kristian Gjerding, CEO of CellPoint Digital.“By orchestrating the entire payment flow and integrating reconciliation at scale, we're helping hotel brands deliver the same frictionless experience at the back end that guests expect at the front desk. It's about turning payments from a pain point into a powerful driver of loyalty.”The rollout of this next-generation hospitality payment model will begin in the coming months with leading global hotel brands.About CellPoint DigitalCellPoint Digital is a fintech leader in payment orchestration and optimization. CellPoint Digital's main solution is a powerful Payment Orchestration Platform that optimizes digital payment transactions from cards or alternative payment methods and accelerates the deployment of new payment options. Merchants can easily scale their own payment ecosystem across the world, unify the customer payment experience across their website, mobile apps and other channels, optimize the routing of each transaction, increase conversion rates and minimize payment costs. CellPoint Digital has offices in Copenhagen, Dallas, Dubai, London, Miami, Pune and Singapore. Visit to learn more.About XanderPayXanderPay is a leading fintech innovator transforming B2B payments in the hotel industry. XanderPay offers a secure, efficient alternative to traditional payment methods for trusted, contract-based third-party transactions. The XanderPay platform makes it easier for hotels and their partners to move money securely, efficiently, and transparently, all while replacing outdated systems with smarter solutions built for today's needs. From reconciliation to remittance, XanderPay modernizes hotel brand payment operations, reduces friction, and supports the shift toward more guest-centric strategies. Visit to learn more.

