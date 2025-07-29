K1 Speed Opens Upscale Indoor Go-Kart Track Near The Woodlands, Texas

The Woodlands center features all-electric go-karts imported from Italy. The adult karts are among the fastest industry-wide, reaching speeds of 45 mph, while children reach 20 mph in junior karts.

The professionally designed layout challenges novices and experienced racers alike and is among the longest of any K1 Speed tracks worldwide.

Off-Track Entertainment

The fun doesn't stop at the checkered flag! Off-track, guests can enjoy a thrilling arcade stocked with video games, pool tables, air hockey, and other exciting games.

Recharge at the Paddock Lounge

After racing and games, guests can relax at the Paddock Lounge, a gastropub-inspired café with items like brisket grilled cheese, burgers, and wings. Currently offering soft drinks, K1 Speed The Woodlands will soon serve beer and wine to adults 21+ who have finished racing.

Birthday Parties, Corporate Events, and Other Celebrations

K1 Speed's new location offers two private event rooms for hosting birthday parties and corporate events.

"We're very happy to open our sixth location in Texas and to join the communities of Conroe and The Woodlands," says Co-Founder and CMO, Susan Danglard. "We know residents are going to love this exciting new center. It's been two years in the making, but it'll be worth the wait!"

K1 Speed The Woodlands is open seven days a week at 15 S Trade Center Pkwy in Conroe, near the intersection of Interstate 45 and Highway 242. For more information, visit

About K1 Speed

K1 Speed is the premier indoor electric kart racing brand. The family-owned business was founded by David and Susan Danglard in 2003 to bring European-style electric kart racing to North America. The platform's 100+ kart racing centers span 30 states and 10 countries. K1 Speed's unique entertainment features electric karts, providing superior safety, performance, and environmental benefits over traditional gas-powered models. The brand appeals to a diverse consumer base, targeting arrive-and-drive customers, private parties, and corporate events. In addition to electric karting, K1 Speed centers offer food and beverage options through onsite Paddock Lounges, racing simulators, arcade games, race gear, racing leagues, and championship events.

