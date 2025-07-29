Eufy Launches Eufycam E40 And Solocam E42 To Meet Diverse Home Security Needs

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) From everyday home safety to high-alert monitoring, eufy's two new security cameras offer AI-powered protection, solar efficiency, and tailored features for different households' security needs

Bellevue, Washington, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eufy, a global leader in home security technology and smart appliances by Anker Innovations, today announced the launch of the eufyCam E40. The E40 is a solar-powered security camera featuring full-color 2K night vision and seamless integration with eufy's HomeBase data hubs. At launch, the E40 can be compatible with HomeBase 2, which supports up to 256GB of expandable local storage via USB flash drive and HomeBase S380, which enables advanced BionicMindTM AI capabilities.



Additionally, the SoloCam E42 , a 4K UHD smart camera equipped with AI tracking and built-in deterrent features, will be available starting August 5 .



eufyCam E40 Features and Capabilities

Full-Color Night Vision with 2K MaxColorTM

The eufyCam E40 features 2K MaxColorTM Vision, delivering full-color video even in ultra-low light conditions, ensuring clear visibility without the need for additional lighting. This enhanced clarity significantly improves AI-powered human detection accuracy at night, making it easier to identify people and activity just as clearly as during the day. Compared to traditional security cameras, the E40 offers a major upgrade in night-time recognition performance, providing more reliable and intelligent home protection.

Worry-free Power with SolarPlus 2.0TM

With a high-capacity battery and a built-in 0.75W solar panel, the E40 is designed for effortless, long-term use. Once installed, it provides nearly year-round power, with no need for frequent drilling or complex setup. Even in low temperatures, solar charging remains supported. Users can track energy usage and monitor charging performance in real-time using the eufy app's intuitive dashboard.

Smarter Security with HomeBase Integration

When paired with HomeBase S380, the E40 gains enhanced AI capabilities-such as intelligent event summaries through video splicing across devices and up to 16TB of expandable local storage. The system also supports BionicMindTM facial recognition, enabling self-learning AI and smarter facial, body and pet detection for a customized home security experience.

When paired with HomeBase 2, the E40 supports expandable local storage via a USB flash drive-up to 256GB. HomeBase 2 can also manage more than 30 eufy devices (up to 16 cameras and 16 sensors) for centralized control.

Extended Coverage with LongRangeTM Module

The E40 is the industry's first battery-powered security camera equipped with dual USB-C ports. When paired with eufy's self-developed LongRangeTM Module, it supports high-speed video transmission across distances of 500 to 1,000 meters, ideal for larger properties such as estates, farms, and ranches, expanding the camera's utility across complex and expansive environments.

SoloCam E42 Features and Capabilities

Crystal-Clear 4K UHD and 360° Vision

The SoloCam E42 delivers ultra high-definition 4K footage with exceptional clarity, day or night. A built-in 250lm spotlight enhances nighttime visibility, while the PTZ (pan-tilt-zoom) camera enables seamless 360° horizontal range, which complete monitoring of large outdoor yards and spaces.

AI-Powered Smart Tracking and Proactive Intruder Deterrence

AI-enhanced human tracking automatically follows moving subjects and enables digital zoom-in, ensuring precise focus on important events. To prevent incidents before they occur, the E42 features high-visibility red and blue strobe lights, a powerful 105dB siren, and rapid strobe flashing. This not only deters intruders, but also illuminates key details like facial and license plate information for reliable evidence capture.

Sustainable, Worry-Free Power

The E42 comes with a 3W removable solar panel that delivers continuous power.* The device's flexible design allows for easy integration or detachment, helping users flexibly position it for optimal sunlight and ensuring a hassle-free operation for enhanced peace of mind.

* Note: Under ideal sunlight conditions, the solar panel can collect and store 450–600mAh per day. The camera consumes approximately 150–200mAh per day with average use.

HomeBase AI Empowers Enhanced Security

The E42 can be paired with HomeBase S380, enabling facial recognition and self-learning to distinguish between familiar faces and strangers. With cross-tracking function, it automatically generates seamless event summaries through video splicing across devices. Users also receive a daily activity report, providing a clear overview of all events captured throughout the day.

Pricing & Availability

eufyCam E40 :

Add-On Camera: $149.99

2-Cam Kit (HomeBase 2):

2-Cam Kit (HomeBase S380 and Solar Panel):

SoloCam E42:

2-Cam Kit (with HomeBase S380) $399

4-Cam Kit (with HomeBase S380) $599

More information on the eufyCam E40 and SoloCam E42 can be found on

Press Kit Links:

eufyCam E40

eufy SoloCam E42

About eufy

eufy smart home products and technologies - including home and property security devices and services and smart cleaning solutions - deliver expert protection and deep-cleaning capabilities tailored to your lifestyle. eufy looks beyond functional performance to meet the needs and enrich the lives of the people you care about the most. Care is what makes a house a home, and everything we build is "Built With Care" for you. Find more information at

About Anker Innovations

Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging and home energy storage technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its key brands: Anker, AnkerMake, Anker SOLIX, eufy, Nebula, and Soundcore. More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at PR Contacts

Brett White - ...

Lisa Liang - ...

