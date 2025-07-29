IHA's Symphony Goes Live As Provider Directory Data Source For Covered California

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Now live, Symphony helps the nation's largest Affordable Care Act marketplace provide accurate, real-time provider directory data while enrollees shop and compare health insurance plans

OAKLAND, Calif., July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Integrated Healthcare Association (IHA) announced that its Symphony Provider Directory is now powering Covered California's online provider directory, helping to ensure that information on providers is accurate and up to date as consumers make decisions about their care and health plan coverage. As the state's Affordable Care Act individual health insurance marketplace, Covered California reached a record-high enrollment of nearly 2 million consumers in 2025.

Symphony's cloud-based platform is the only statewide, single source of accurate provider information. It helps health plans and providers easily share, reconcile, and validate data used to populate provider directories – which allows consumers to easily see if their provider of choice is available on their preferred network.

“This implementation represents far more than a technical go live. It is the result of two years of incredible teamwork across multiple teams and organizations, unwavering focus on shared goals, and the ability to navigate immense complexity with professionalism and creativity,” says Jacqui Darcy, IHA Vice President, Symphony General Manager.“As Californians shop for care, they now have access to the largest, highest-quality provider directory database in the state.”

Symphony and its technology partner, Availity , leveraged the robust capabilities of the platform to create a custom solution for Covered California. The platform's proprietary data cleansing and validation capabilities provide continuous data quality improvement and updates. Supporting over 300 data attributes, such as provider address, specialty, and language spoken, Symphony provides a dependable foundation for Covered California to evolve and enhance its Shop and Compare tool.

All 12 Covered California Qualified Health Plans and their provider networks, representing about 100,000 individual providers, are using Symphony. The platform serves as a single-entry point for organizations that participate in Symphony and contract with health plans that are part of Covered California.

“Our goal is to remove all hurdles for all Californians seeking health care coverage and make it easy for them to find the care they need,” said Covered California Executive Director Jessica Altman.“We are excited to be able to give our consumers the best available information on which providers are available in different networks, which will empower more Californians to take control over their health care decisions.”

Symphony launched in 2019 to address the regulatory requirements associated with California's Senate Bill 137, which requires health plans to maintain and routinely verify the accuracy of provider directories based on uniform data standards. The industry routinely relies on IHA's expertise in provider directory data. For example, IHA President and CEO Jeff Rideout, M.D., provided testimony to the U.S. Senate Finance Committee regarding how provider“ghost networks” hamper timely access to care.

About Integrated Healthcare Association (IHA)

Integrated Healthcare Association (IHA) brings the healthcare community together to solve industry-wide challenges that stand in the way of high-value care. As a non-profit industry association, we use our decades of expertise, objective data, and unique role as a trusted facilitator to make the healthcare system work better for everyone. We provide insights that help the healthcare system continuously improve. We build new tools that simplify how the industry works together. And we provide a forum for cross-industry leaders - through our boards and programs - to have honest conversations that guide the future of healthcare.

About Covered California

Covered California is the state's health insurance marketplace, where Californians can find affordable, high-quality insurance from top insurance companies. Covered California is the only place where individuals who qualify can get financial assistance on a sliding scale to reduce premium costs. Consumers can then compare health insurance plans and choose the plan that works best for their health needs and budget. Depending on their income, some consumers may qualify for the low-cost or no-cost Medi-Cal program.

Covered California is an independent part of the state government whose job is to make the health insurance marketplace work for California's consumers. It is overseen by a five-member board appointed by the governor and the Legislature. For more information about Covered California, please visit

CONTACT: Media Contacts: Ashley Burkett Sr. Director, Marketing for IHA ... Covered California Media Relations (916) 206-7777 ...