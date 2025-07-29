403
ROSHN Rising Stars Receive First International Training At LIV Golf UK Event
The ROSHN Rising Stars program comprises 20 children aged 8 – 15, many of whom traveled to the United Kingdom to join training and mentoring sessions with golfing professionals and LIV Golf stars. They learned about the game with a tour of the JCB Golf & Country Club, where LIV Golf UK was played this year, and joined the public at the ROSHN Group Fan Zone. ROSHN Rising Stars was launched by ROSHN Group in collaboration with LIV Golf following the announcement of the Group as a Pillar Partner of LIV Golf earlier this month. Rising Stars is part of a wider collaboration between ROSHN Group's YUHYEEK CSR program and Potential, Unleashed, LIV Golf's official community arm, to champion youth access to golf and promote golf and education talent development. Over the coming six months, the 20 children in the program will be trained through Saudi-based coaching sessions and mentorship provided by LIV Golf players at international events. After attending LIV Golf UK, the Rising Stars children will join LIV Golf at the 2025 finals in Michigan, USA, while preparing for their own participation in professional-amateur events in the 2026 season. LIV Golf fans at the UK event, which took place between the 25th and 27th July, also experienced ROSHN Group's booth at the Fan Zone, featuring immersive on-site activities such as mini golf and golfing simulators.
