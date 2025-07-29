ROSHN Rising Stars Receive First International Training At LIV Golf UK Event



The young talents joined their first LIV Golf event as part of the ROSHN Rising Stars six-month program to develop their skills

Their time at the LIV Golf UK event included training and mentoring from golfing professionals and LIV Golf stars The aim of Rising Stars is to help develop the next generation of golfers and empower them with world-class professional experiences.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, July 2025: A group of young golfers from the ROSHN Rising Stars program embarked on their first international training experience during the LIV Golf tournament in the United Kingdom. Launched by ROSHN Group in partnership with LIV Golf, the program is designed to identify and nurture a new generation of Saudi golfers, empowering them to compete at a professional level.

The ROSHN Rising Stars program comprises 20 children aged 8 – 15, many of whom traveled to the United Kingdom to join training and mentoring sessions with golfing professionals and LIV Golf stars. They learned about the game with a tour of the JCB Golf & Country Club, where LIV Golf UK was played this year, and joined the public at the ROSHN Group Fan Zone.

ROSHN Rising Stars was launched by ROSHN Group in collaboration with LIV Golf following the announcement of the Group as a Pillar Partner of LIV Golf earlier this month. Rising Stars is part of a wider collaboration between ROSHN Group's YUHYEEK CSR program and Potential, Unleashed, LIV Golf's official community arm, to champion youth access to golf and promote golf and education talent development.

Over the coming six months, the 20 children in the program will be trained through Saudi-based coaching sessions and mentorship provided by LIV Golf players at international events. After attending LIV Golf UK, the Rising Stars children will join LIV Golf at the 2025 finals in Michigan, USA, while preparing for their own participation in professional-amateur events in the 2026 season.

LIV Golf fans at the UK event, which took place between the 25and 27July, also experienced ROSHN Group's booth at the Fan Zone, featuring immersive on-site activities such as mini golf and golfing simulators.