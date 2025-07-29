Better Being Co Merges Honey Gardens With ZAND Immunity To Deliver Whole-Body Wellness Solutions

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The new product collection, Honey Gardens by ZAND Bee Therapy, will continue to deliver a wide range of apitherapy-based products, from propolis and royal jelly to flavorful drinks and syrups. Across cultures and generations, people have turned to apitherapy as a trusted part of their wellness journey. Customers can expect the same premium formulas they've known and loved since Vermont Beekeeper Todd Hard first launched the brand in the 1960s, though the packaging will receive a fresh update.

"This merger gives Honey Gardens a new space to live and thrive," said Kyle Garner, president and CCO of Better Being Co. "We now have a great opportunity and resources to grow both the brand and product lines-supporting the wellness needs our customers care about most."

In addition to its signature apitherapy offerings, ZAND Immunity will continue to provide a robust portfolio of whole-body wellness solutions, including lozenges, syrups, and more. Every ZAND supplement is carefully crafted and every ingredient is meticulously tested to ensure customers get the wellness support they deserve.

As a Vermont beekeeper in the 1960s, founder Todd Hardy knew his bee therapy products were not only delicious, but also retained many of the health benefits of honey straight from the hive. Today, Honey Gardens by ZAND Bee Therapy has grown to offer a host of apitherapy products, from propolis and royal jelly to pollens and syrups, that are now a proud part of the ZAND Immunity family.

Since 1978, when Dr. Janet Zand created Insure Herbal Immune Support, ZAND Immunity has been dedicated to bringing the strength of the earth to the medicine cabinet. Sourcing the highest-quality herbs and nutrients, ZAND carefully crafts lozenges, syrups, sprays, gummies, and more that help people stay healthy and resilient.

