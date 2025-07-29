Better Being Co Merges Honey Gardens With ZAND Immunity To Deliver Whole-Body Wellness Solutions
"This merger gives Honey Gardens a new space to live and thrive," said Kyle Garner, president and CCO of Better Being Co. "We now have a great opportunity and resources to grow both the brand and product lines-supporting the wellness needs our customers care about most."
In addition to its signature apitherapy offerings, ZAND Immunity will continue to provide a robust portfolio of whole-body wellness solutions, including lozenges, syrups, and more. Every ZAND supplement is carefully crafted and every ingredient is meticulously tested to ensure customers get the wellness support they deserve.
For more information about Honey Gardens by ZAND Bee Therapy and ZAND Immunity, please visit
About Honey Gardens by ZAND Bee Therapy
As a Vermont beekeeper in the 1960s, founder Todd Hardy knew his bee therapy products were not only delicious, but also retained many of the health benefits of honey straight from the hive. Today, Honey Gardens by ZAND Bee Therapy has grown to offer a host of apitherapy products, from propolis and royal jelly to pollens and syrups, that are now a proud part of the ZAND Immunity family.
About ZAND Immunity
Since 1978, when Dr. Janet Zand created Insure Herbal Immune Support, ZAND Immunity has been dedicated to bringing the strength of the earth to the medicine cabinet. Sourcing the highest-quality herbs and nutrients, ZAND carefully crafts lozenges, syrups, sprays, gummies, and more that help people stay healthy and resilient.
SOURCE The Better Being Co.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment