NYT Connections: Tuesday's Puzzle Stumps Some With Tricky Discounts And Irritants

MENAFN - Live Mint) The New York Times' daily brain-bender, Connections, gave puzzle fans a decent challenge on Tuesday, July 29. Puzzle #779 may have looked simple at first glance, but under the surface, the word links required some real mental detangling. As always, solvers were handed 16 words and asked to sort them into four groups of four. Each group shares a hidden connection. Sounds easy. But if you have played before, you know how misleading some of those words can be.

This time, it was a blend of everyday terms and poker-specific phrases that kept people second-guessing themselves.

Also read: Optical illusion: This puzzle will test your observation skills to the limit. Can you find the odd word out?

The full category list and answer sets

Puzzle #779's categories, listed from easiest to hardest, broke down like this:

Yellow: DISCOUNT – DEAL, PROMOTION, SALE, SPECIAL

Green: IRRITATE – BUG, NETTLE, RUFFLE, STEAM

Blue: POKER ACTIONS – CALL, CHECK, FOLD, RAISE

Purple: THINGS YOU CAN PUMP – BRAKES, FIST, GAS, IRON

Each set stayed true to its theme, but a few words doubled as red herrings.“Fist” and“Steam” threw off more than a few players, especially since they could seem emotional or physical, depending on how you read them.

Some users on Reddit pointed out how tricky“Check” was-it could fit poker, finances, or even confirmation actions. But in the context of the game, it landed in the gambling pile.

Also read: Optical illusion: You are a genius if you can figure out this brain teaser in 10 seconds

Clues, community, and why people love this game

A handful of hints made the rounds on puzzle forums to help folks steer through the fog:

DISCOUNT: Think store terms

IRRITATE: Words tied to frustration or agitation

POKER ACTIONS: Casino talk

PUMP: Physical actions or things you inflate

Fans of Connections often gather on social media or sites like Beebom to trade tips or vent about being one guess away from a win. It has become more than just a puzzle-it is a daily ritual. The simplicity of the format, paired with how often it flips expectations, is what hooks people in.

FAQsWhat is the NYT Connections game?

NYT Connections is a daily word puzzle by The New York Times where players group 16 words into four categories based on hidden links.

Which category was the hardest today?

THINGS YOU CAN PUMP (Purple) gave many players trouble.

Where can I play NYT Connections?

You can play it for free on The New York Times website.

How many mistakes are allowed in the game?

You can make up to four incorrect guesses before the game ends.