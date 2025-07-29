JELD-WEN Reports Strong Progress In 2024 Sustainability Report

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD ), a leading global manufacturer of building products, today announced the release of its 2024 Sustainability Report , highlighting significant progress toward its environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals.

The report details JELD-WEN's continued commitment to building a more sustainable future through innovation, operational efficiency and responsible sourcing. It outlines progress and commitments across four key pillars: products, environmental stewardship, social responsibility and governance.

"Sustainability is not just a responsibility – it is a business driver," said CEO William J. Christensen. "We are proud of the strides we have made in reducing our environmental footprint and investing in our people with a continued focus on creating lasting value."

JELD-WEN has four sustainability commitments driving progress in both the short and long term. By 2030, JELD-WEN aims to ensure all wood used in production is responsibly sourced and achieve a Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) of less than 1.0. In the long term, the company is dedicated to achieving net zero Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions as well as sending zero manufacturing waste to landfills by 2050.

"We are embedding sustainability in every part of our business – from how we design products to how we operate our facilities," said Director of Global ESG Carolyn Payne. "As we lead the way in building a more sustainable future for our industry, we are proud of the momentum we have created and look forward to the continued progress ahead."

Highlights from the Report:



63% of wood suppliers in compliance with Global Sourcing Policy*

12% reduction in metric tons of waste sent to landfills year-over-year

10% reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions since 2021

7% reduction in energy consumption year-over-year 5% reduction in lost time injury rate year-over-year

To view the full report and learn more about JELD-WEN's sustainability journey, visit href="" rel="nofollow" jeld-wen/responsibilit .

*According to vendor response to JELD-WEN Wood Survey and/or we maintain region of harvest and responsible wood sourcing chain of custody information.

About JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD ) is a leading global designer, manufacturer and distributor of high-performance interior and exterior doors, windows, and related building products serving the new construction and repair and remodeling sectors. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, JELD-WEN operates facilities in 14 countries in North America and Europe and employs approximately 16,000 associates dedicated to bringing beauty and security to the spaces that touch our lives. The JELD-WEN family of brands includes JELD-WEN® worldwide, LaCantina® and VPITM in North America, and Swedoor® and DANA® in Europe. For more information, visit href="" rel="nofollow" JELD-WE or follow us on LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.

Katie Lykins

Manager of External Communications

704-303-4720

[email protected]

SOURCE JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED