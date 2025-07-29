Lido Advisors To Partner With Olympus Wealth Management

Salt Lake City-Based RIA Serves HNW & UHNW Business Owners & Families with Over $850M in RAUM

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lido Advisors , a leading wealth advisory firm with over $29 billion in RAUM*, announced today it will be partnering with Olympus Wealth Management , an independent wealth management firm headquartered in Cottonwood Heights, UT, which is part of the Salt Lake City metro area. With more than $850 million in RAUM*, Olympus is a fee-only fiduciary that specializes in helping high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth business owners and families position themselves for long-term success.

"Olympus was founded by three partners who have spent their entire careers helping clients organize, maximize, and protect their financial lives and legacies so that they can continue focusing on their businesses and passions," said Ken Stern, President of Lido. "Olympus's deep commitment and sophisticated approach to building long-term client relationships makes them a natural fit as we expand our holistic wealth management platform in the Salt Lake City metro area and beyond."

Olympus's offering includes not only comprehensive wealth management solutions but also multi-family office services, allowing the Olympus team to serve as the chief financial officer and more for their clients' families. The entire Olympus team will remain in Cottonwood Heights, Utah, and the Olympus office will become one of Lido's key locations.

"Strategic insight and tailored solutions are at the core of how we help clients unlock the full potential of their wealth," said Scott Poelman, Scott Bird, and Matt Krull, the founding partners of Olympus. "Lido gives us a thriving national platform to expand that impact while continuing to serve the networks and community to which we've dedicated our careers. We're excited to collaborate on delivering meaningful, measurable value that gives our clients the freedom to focus on what matters most to them. We're thrilled to be partnering with Lido!"

Turkey Hill Management is serving as financial advisor and the Salt Lake City office of Dentons is serving as legal advisor to Olympus. Sidley Austin LLP is serving as legal advisor to Lido.

*Regulatory Assets Under Management [RAUM] as of December, 31, 2024.

