Boyne Capital And Platt Park Capital Announce The Formation Of Novellum Longevity

MIAMI, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boyne Capital ("Boyne") and Platt Park Capital ("Platt Park") are pleased to announce that an affiliate entity has formed Novellum Longevity ("Novellum" or the "Platform"), a management services organization overseeing the operations of longevity and functional wellness clinics nationwide. The Platform was established through the acquisition of the non-clinical assets of ThriveMD , PC, a Denver, CO based practice with an additional location in Vail, CO.

Leveraging the latest in precision diagnostics, hormone optimization, and longevity therapies, Novellum aims to support practices providing tailored care plans that go beyond traditional medicine-addressing root causes, not just symptoms. Patients benefit from direct and timely access to expert clinicians, personalized appointments, and ongoing health monitoring in a relationship-driven model. As consumers move towards proactive management of their health and prioritization of functional wellness, Novellum looks to deliver dynamic, science-backed health optimization with an unwavering commitment to clinical experience.

Boyne and Platt Park's investment aims to bring longevity-focused healthcare to more communities seeking a better model for aging and wellness. Building upon the leadership of established practices such as ThriveMD, Novellum hopes to expand its footprint across the country by assembling other longevity, functional and regenerative medicine providers who can benefit from growth investment, shared infrastructure, and best operational practices.

Derek McDowell , Managing Partner at Boyne Capital, said, "We believe Novellum is at the forefront of a major shift in healthcare-where longevity, performance, and preventative care become central to how people live and age. We are excited to help expand access to a better model of medicine in a market that's growing exponentially."

Platt Park's Managing Partners, Jonny Miller and Mario Burstein , said, "We are proud to announce the formation of Novellum and look forward to supporting the Company's strategic growth trajectory as consumer preferences for comprehensive proactive medicine continue to strengthen."

About Boyne: Boyne Capital is a Florida-based private equity firm focused on investments in lower middle market companies. Founded in 2006, Boyne has successfully invested in a broad range of industries, including healthcare services, consumer products and services, manufacturing, business and financial services, and industrial, infrastructure, and engineering services, among others. Beyond financial resources, Boyne provides industry and operational expertise to its portfolio companies and partners with management to drive both company performance and growth. Boyne specializes in providing the capital necessary to fund corporate growth and facilitate owners' and shareholders' partial or full exit. For additional information, please visit

Contact Henry Schlossberg at ([email protected] ) regarding new opportunities.

About Platt Park: Platt Park Capital is a Denver-based private equity firm formed by a team of seasoned professionals with a unique blend of expertise in investing, value creation and analytics who seek to partner with management teams to execute on disciplined organic and acquisition strategies to build exceptional companies. Our mission is to partner with talented management teams to grow elite businesses through data-driven decisions that enhance operations and drive long-term value creation. For additional information, please visit

Contact Jonny Miller ([email protected] ) and Mario Burstein ([email protected] ) regarding new opportunities.

SOURCE Boyne Capital

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED