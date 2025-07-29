Sakura Cyclone By Tomoaki Kageyama Wins Silver In A' Furniture Design Awards

Sakura Cyclone

Innovative Cherry Plywood Table Design Honored for Unique Shadow Play and Japanese Aesthetics

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly prestigious and well-recognized award in the field of furniture design, has announced Tomoaki Kageyama as a winner in the Furniture Design category for his exceptional work, "Sakura Cyclone." This low table, crafted from molded cherry plywood, has been honored with the Silver A' Design Award for its innovative design and unique incorporation of Japanese aesthetics.The Sakura Cyclone table holds significant relevance for the furniture industry and its customers. By seamlessly blending traditional Japanese symbolism with modern design techniques, Kageyama's creation showcases the potential for cultural fusion in contemporary furniture. This recognition highlights the growing appreciation for designs that not only serve a functional purpose but also evoke a deeper emotional connection through their aesthetics and cultural references.What sets the Sakura Cyclone apart is its ingenious play of light and shadow. During the day, the table resembles a majestic cherry tree, firmly rooted in the earth. However, when illuminated at night, the carefully designed shadows cast by the table's structure transform into a breathtaking display of blooming cherry blossoms. This mesmerizing effect elevates the table from a mere piece of furniture to an artistic installation that brings a touch of magic to any space.The Silver A' Design Award recognition for the Sakura Cyclone table serves as a testament to Tomoaki Kageyama's design prowess and his ability to push the boundaries of furniture design. This achievement is expected to inspire future projects within Kageyama's portfolio, as well as encourage other designers to explore the integration of cultural elements and innovative shadow play techniques in their creations. The award not only celebrates the Sakura Cyclone but also sets a new benchmark for excellence in the furniture industry.About Tomoaki KageyamaTomoaki Kageyama is an associate professor at the Nagoya City University Graduate School of Design and Architecture in Japan. With a specialization in product design, Kageyama's research focuses on the concepts of "imagination margins" and "benefit of inconvenience." Prior to his academic career, Kageyama worked as a designer at ND Design Inc., where he contributed to the creation of mobilities, lifestyle equipment, and furniture. He holds an M.F.A. in Design from Aichi Prefectural University of Fine Arts and Music.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in their respective fields. Recipients of this prestigious award are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their highly functional and aesthetically remarkable creations. The Silver A' Design Award is bestowed upon designs that showcase originality, skillful execution, and a profound understanding of user needs within the Furniture Design category. The evaluation criteria for this award include Innovative Use of Material, Ergonomic Comfort, Aesthetic Appeal, Functionality and Usability, Durability and Longevity, Environmental Sustainability, Originality and Creativity, Production Efficiency, Space Optimization, Adaptive Design, Cultural Relevance, Inclusive Design, Technological Integration, Material Exploration, User Experience Enhancement, Craftsmanship Excellence, Design Versatility, Safety Considerations, Cost-Effectiveness, and Market Potential.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that recognizes and promotes superior products and projects across all industries. Organized annually since 2008, the A' Design Award welcomes entries from designers, companies, and brands from all countries. The competition is judged by a world-class panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria. By showcasing and celebrating innovative designs, the A' Design Award aims to create a better world through the transformative power of good design, inspiring and motivating designers to develop products and projects that positively impact society. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

