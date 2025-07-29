403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Demands Cut of North Sea Oil Taxes During Scotland Visit
(MENAFN) During his five-day visit to Scotland on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump urged the United Kingdom to drastically reduce taxes on North Sea oil production, claiming that the current high levies are deterring investment in a valuable national asset.
“North Sea Oil is a TREASURE CHEST for the United Kingdom,” Trump posted on social media. “The taxes are so high, however, that it makes no sense.”
Trump lambasted the UK’s taxation approach, stating, “They have essentially told drillers and oil companies that, 'we don't want you.'”
He pressed for urgent incentives to encourage oil extraction, tweeting, “Incentivize the drillers, FAST. A VAST FORTUNE TO BE MADE for the UK, and far lower energy costs for the people,” reflecting his signature US energy policy slogan: “Drill baby drill.”
Currently, companies extracting oil and gas in British waters are subjected to a combined tax burden of about 78%, which includes a 30% corporation tax plus a 38% Energy Profits Levy introduced in 2022 to tax excessive earnings amid rising energy prices.
The UK government initiated a consultation in March on options for replacing this windfall tax when it expires in 2030.
Industry analyses indicate that the North Sea could fulfill nearly half of Britain’s oil and gas requirements until 2050 if fresh projects are launched. Research from Westwood Global Energy Group estimates that up to 7.5 billion barrels remain recoverable from UK waters, representing an economic potential valued at £165 billion ($219 billion).
However, current projections foresee the North Sea producing less than 4 billion barrels over the same timeframe, covering less than a third of the anticipated demand.
“North Sea Oil is a TREASURE CHEST for the United Kingdom,” Trump posted on social media. “The taxes are so high, however, that it makes no sense.”
Trump lambasted the UK’s taxation approach, stating, “They have essentially told drillers and oil companies that, 'we don't want you.'”
He pressed for urgent incentives to encourage oil extraction, tweeting, “Incentivize the drillers, FAST. A VAST FORTUNE TO BE MADE for the UK, and far lower energy costs for the people,” reflecting his signature US energy policy slogan: “Drill baby drill.”
Currently, companies extracting oil and gas in British waters are subjected to a combined tax burden of about 78%, which includes a 30% corporation tax plus a 38% Energy Profits Levy introduced in 2022 to tax excessive earnings amid rising energy prices.
The UK government initiated a consultation in March on options for replacing this windfall tax when it expires in 2030.
Industry analyses indicate that the North Sea could fulfill nearly half of Britain’s oil and gas requirements until 2050 if fresh projects are launched. Research from Westwood Global Energy Group estimates that up to 7.5 billion barrels remain recoverable from UK waters, representing an economic potential valued at £165 billion ($219 billion).
However, current projections foresee the North Sea producing less than 4 billion barrels over the same timeframe, covering less than a third of the anticipated demand.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- New FBS Analysis Highlights Liquidity Trends And Market Phases In Crypto
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- AF 5.0: With AF5.0 Logic Maps, Strategy Architecture Becomes Actionable
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
CommentsNo comment