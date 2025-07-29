Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Set To Visit Kyrgyzstan

Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Set To Visit Kyrgyzstan


2025-07-29 09:08:07
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, July 29. At the invitation of Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubayev, Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov will pay an official visit to Kyrgyzstan on July 30–31, 2025, Trend reports via Kyrgyzstan's MFA.

During the visit, the foreign ministers of the two countries are expected to hold talks to discuss key issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, as well as priorities for future joint engagement.

According to the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan amounted to $330 million from January through May 2025, marking a 15.8 percent decrease compared to the same period in 2024

MENAFN29072025000187011040ID1109857152

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search