Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Set To Visit Kyrgyzstan
During the visit, the foreign ministers of the two countries are expected to hold talks to discuss key issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, as well as priorities for future joint engagement.
According to the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan amounted to $330 million from January through May 2025, marking a 15.8 percent decrease compared to the same period in 2024
