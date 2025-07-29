403
Kremlin Acknowledges Trump’s Timeline to End Ukraine War
(MENAFN) The Kremlin acknowledged on Tuesday that it has taken notice of U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent statements on accelerating the timeline to end the Ukraine conflict and his waning interest in engaging with Russian leadership.
“We have taken note of President Trump’s statement yesterday,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters during a briefing in Moscow. However, he added that he "would prefer to refrain from any assessments" of the U.S. president’s remarks.
Trump, who has been pushing for a resolution to the Ukraine war since the start of his second term in January, has reportedly spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin at least six times this year. On July 14, he threatened to impose 100% secondary tariffs on Russia and its trading allies if no meaningful progress was made toward peace.
In a sharper move Monday, Trump said he was cutting the deadline down to just 10–12 days and stated that he was no longer interested in holding talks with Putin.
Commenting on these developments, Peskov reiterated Moscow's dual-track approach: “The 'special military operation' continues. At the same time, we remain committed to the peace process to settle the conflict surrounding Ukraine and to securing our interests during this resolution.”
When questioned about the possibility of a Putin-Trump meeting, Peskov clarified: “This issue was never seriously on the table to begin with, and it still isn’t.”
Shifting focus to nuclear arms control, Peskov confirmed that Moscow and Washington are not currently engaged in negotiations to renew the New START Treaty—a 2010 accord aimed at reducing nuclear arsenals, which is due to expire in February 2026. Trump has expressed support for maintaining the treaty’s limitations.
“What’s preventing them, frankly, is the state of bilateral relations, which have deteriorated under the (former) Biden administration,” Peskov stated.
Regarding overall diplomatic ties, he acknowledged that efforts to normalize Russia-U.S. relations are progressing “neither steadily nor decisively.” Peskov emphasized that while Moscow is open to restoring relations, genuine improvement will require mutual commitment: both sides need to take initiative.
