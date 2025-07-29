Transforming Young Lives Through Eternal Culture: BAPS Begins Sanskrit Learning Initiative
The BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha has started a one-of-its-kind initiative for the holistic development of children.
Guided by the divine vision of Mahant Swami Maharaj, the BAPS has been steadfastly nurturing moral, spiritual, and intellectual growth in children and adults.
Under the guidance of Mahant Swami Maharaj, BAPS has launched a large-scale Sanskrit learning initiative aimed at preserving our eternal values and language. This initiative has received an overwhelming response from across the world. Over 37,000 children have registered, with a targeted milestone of enabling 10,000 children to begin learning Sanskrit by this Diwali.
In Mumbai alone, 1,000 children have already embarked on their Sanskrit learning journey, and 400 of them have completed their course. The remaining are on track to complete it by the next Diwali.
Children ranging from three to 14 years of age are actively involved in memorising and reciting these Sanskrit verses.
This Sanskrit Shloka Mukhapath Abhiyan focused on memorising 315 verses from the 'Satsang Diksha' granth, a sacred scripture written by Mahant Swami Maharaj himself.
In such a fast-paced and material-driven era, it is truly inspiring to witness thousands of children embracing Sanskrit, our ancient and divine language, as a medium to connect with their roots.
This remarkable movement is not only about language, but about cultivating discipline, devotion, memory, and inner strength.
Child psychiatrist Shreyasetu Swami stated that such achievements are the result of the collective dedication of hundreds of saints, volunteers, and carefully crafted educational programmes initiated by BAPS.
"This initiative is not merely an educational campaign; it is a cultural revolution. By embracing Sanskrit, children are not only preserving language but building character, memory, and focus," he added
