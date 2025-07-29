Arisglobal Achieves Strong Global Growth And Continued Innovation In First Half 2025

Expanding Impact of LifeSphere® NavaXTM Across the Industry, 27 Go-Lives, and New Global Pharma Adoptions

BOSTON, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ArisGlobal, an AI-first technology company and creator of LifeSphere® , today announced significant momentum in the first half of 2025, driven by continued product innovation via LifeSphere® NavaXTM, strong new customer acquisition, and rapid global deployments.

Operationalizing AI with LifeSphere® NavaXTM

ArisGlobal now counts seven global pharmaceutical companies leveraging LifeSphere® NavaXTM across safety operations - a clear signal of growing industry confidence in GenAI-powered automation. Recent customer milestones include:



Top 10 global pharma : Recently deployed NavaX across its safety case intake processes at global scale. Within weeks of go-live, the customer reported meaningful efficiency gains and strong early data accuracy.

Boehringer Ingelheim : Successfully implemented NavaX for safety case intake, achieving 90% data accuracy within weeks of go-live-dramatically reducing manual effort and improving efficiency in early rollout. Additional Top 25 global pharma companies : Multiple companies selected NavaX in H1 2025 to modernize safety case intake processes, with implementations now underway.

NavaX is powering a growing number of real-world applications across pharmacovigilance - from advanced case intake to MedDRA coding, signal detection, and safety document generation. These AI-driven capabilities help organizations reduce manual effort, accelerate timelines, and unlock actionable insights, while ensuring regulatory compliance and audit readiness. These deployments reflect an industry-wide shift from isolated AI experimentation to full-scale, enterprise adoption.

ArisGlobal signed the EU AI Pact - a key step in the company's ongoing commitment to responsible AI innovation. The initiative, led by the European Commission, promotes ethical, transparent, and regulation-ready AI deployment across the industry.

"We're seeing a fundamental shift - customers are no longer experimenting with AI; they're operationalizing it at scale," said Jason Bryant, VP of Product Management, AI & Data at ArisGlobal. "With NavaX, we're delivering proven, production-ready AI that's embedded into real-world workflows, helping safety and regulatory teams work faster, reduce cost, and make smarter decisions-right now, not years from now."

Customer Acquisition and Expansion

Demand for LifeSphere continued to rise as life sciences organizations turned to ArisGlobal for proven, AI-enabled safety and regulatory solutions that are ready to meet today's rising case volumes and regulatory complexity. In the first half of 2025, ArisGlobal recorded:



Four net new pharma LifeSphere customers added, including Top 50 organizations; 31% of existing LifeSphere customers expanded their business with ArisGlobal, reflecting continued confidence in the platform and value of NavaX-enabled capabilities.

ArisGlobal's Shared Success Model , introduced in April 2025, has played a role in this momentum. The model guarantees automation-driven return on investment (ROI) for pharmaceutical customers and is designed to de-risk technology adoption by aligning ArisGlobal's success directly with its customers'.

"Pharmacovigilance and regulatory teams are under more pressure than ever - from increasing global case volumes to tighter reporting timelines and complex compliance requirements," said Steve Nuckols, Chief Customer Officer at ArisGlobal. "Organizations don't have time to wait for innovation that's still on the roadmap - they need proven, enterprise-ready solutions today. That's where LifeSphere delivers. Our customers are going live on NavaX in as little as three to six months, and they're seeing meaningful, measurable outcomes from day one."

Global Implementations and Consulting Success

ArisGlobal experts continue to excel in planning, implementing, and deploying LifeSphere solutions worldwide. In the first half of 2025, the company delivered strong execution performance, including:



27 total go-lives across LifeSphere Safety and Regulatory, representing a 12.5% YoY increase;

10 go-lives in APAC, a 233% YoY increase; Implementations for three of the Top 20 global pharmaceutical companies.

"In today's regulatory landscape, life sciences companies need implementation partners who understand the urgency - and the complexity - of modern safety and regulatory systems," said Raj Hattarki, Chief Operating Officer at ArisGlobal. "Our consulting teams combine speed with deep domain expertise, working closely with third-party vendors to execute global go-lives with precision momentum is a testament to our ability to deliver scale, quality, and value - all at once."

Product Innovation and AI-Powered Automation

ArisGlobal continued to deliver tangible innovation in H1 2025, expanding its AI-driven product suite to address critical pharmacovigilance and regulatory challenges with speed and precision. LifeSphere® NavaXTM has rapidly evolved into an enterprise-ready solution, with growing adoption and embedded capabilities delivering measurable gains in productivity, compliance, and decision-making.

ArisGlobal introduced several new product innovations, including:



LifeSphere® Unify – A next-generation R&D compliance platform that brings Safety, Regulatory, Medical Affairs, and Quality into one cohesive ecosystem, enabling unparalleled interoperability, visibility, and decision support.

NavaX Insights – A contextual analytics engine that automatically synthesizes information from multiple structured and unstructured sources, surfacing hidden trends, emerging risks, and actionable signals across PV and Regulatory domains.

NavaX Agent for MedDRA Coding – An agentic AI capability that mimics expert user behavior to deliver over 80% coding automation, reduce manual workloads, and ensure audit-ready traceability in the medical coding process. Advanced Compliance Docs – A purpose-built automation engine for safety and regulatory documentation, streamlining the creation, storage, and collaboration of complex materials like PSMFs, PVAs, and aggregate safety reports.

These additions reflect ArisGlobal's broader commitment to delivering practical, production-ready AI use cases - with most modules able to be implemented in as little as three to six months.

"Our approach to product development is grounded in solving real problems that our customers are facing today," said Ann-Marie Orange, CIO and Global Head of R&D at ArisGlobal. "We're moving fast, but with purpose - applying AI where it makes the biggest difference, and doing so in a way that ensures trust, traceability, and tangible results."

Leadership and Strategic Investment

In May 2025, ArisGlobal appointed Lucinda Smith as Chief Safety Product Officer. Formerly Global Head of Safety Operations at Roche, Smith brings a deep understanding of the challenges facing today's pharmacovigilance teams - and how technology can help address them. Her leadership reflects ArisGlobal's continued investment in domain expertise and customer-centric product development.

"Across the industry, regulatory pressure is intensifying, case volumes are climbing, and cost constraints are pushing teams to rethink how they work," said Aman Wasan, Chief Executive Officer of ArisGlobal. "Organizations are looking to simplify their IT ecosystems and turn to automation not just as a future goal, but as a necessity. Our AI-first approach - and our ability to help customers operationalize AI in real, tangible ways - is exactly why we're seeing such strong customer adoption, and why the industry's best talent is coming to ArisGlobal."

About ArisGlobal

ArisGlobal, an innovative life sciences technology company and creator of LifeSphere®, is transforming how today's most successful life sciences companies develop breakthroughs and bring new products to market. Headquartered in the United States, ArisGlobal has regional offices in Europe, India, Japan, and China. For more updates, follow ArisGlobal on LinkedIn . .

