Modine Announces New $100 Million Investment To Expand Capacity For North American Data Centers Business

Expansion plan includes new manufacturing facilities and increased production capacity for critical equipment supporting Airedale by ModineTM total data center cooling solutions, in response to unprecedented demand from U.S. hyperscale and colocation data center customers

RACINE, Wis., July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Modine (NYSE: MOD ), a diversified global leader in thermal management technology and solutions, today announced a multimillion-dollar investment to expand U.S. manufacturing capacity for Airedale by ModineTM data center cooling products. This strategic investment reinforces Modine's commitment and ability to serve the U.S. data center market and the company's century-long leadership and expertise in precision-engineered cooling solutions for mission-critical operations.

"Our investment in U.S. manufacturing for data center cooling advances our strategy to capitalize on our best opportunities in high-growth markets," said Neil D. Brinker, Modine President and CEO. "The U.S. market is driving a significant portion of global data center activity. With the increasing demand for our solutions and this investment in additional manufacturing and testing capacity, we believe that our total data centers revenue can approach $2 billion in our Fiscal 2028. We're in an era of enormous growth in digital infrastructure in the U.S. and Modine is committed to growing with demand to deliver value for our customers and shareholders."

The $100 million investment over the next 12-18 months will expand manufacturing at four sites to support data center growth, including a new facility in the Dallas, TX, area, expansion in Grenada, MS, and considering repurposing existing Performance Technologies' sites in Franklin, WI, and Jefferson City, MO. The investment also will enhance engineering, product development, and testing capabilities, create new jobs, and support the redeployment and retraining of existing Modine employees.

"Our customers need more than just products-they need a partner who can deliver the latest technologies, along with integrated, modular, and scalable solutions and service," said Eric McGinnis, President of Modine's Climate Solutions segment. "This multimillion-dollar investment advances our local-for-local strategy to expand capacity in the regions where we are seeing the greatest demand. This expansion allows us to continue serving hyperscale and colocation data center customers, where we maintain a growing pipeline."

Airedale by Modine delivers comprehensive data center cooling solutions, including high-efficiency chillers, advanced indoor air systems, next-generation liquid cooling technologies, intelligent controls, and a global service network. To meet the increasing demand for rapid deployment and scalable infrastructure, Modine also is developing a modular data center platform tailored for key global customers.

"As the demand for data grows-driven by AI and high-density computing-Modine is expanding its capabilities to support the global growth of data centers," said Art Laszlo, Group Vice President, Global Data Centers, at Modine. "We're investing in scalable, integrated cooling solutions that meet the changing needs of hyperscale and colocation operators around the world."

For more images and additional information please visit the Airedale by Modine Media Kit .

About Modine

For more than 100 years, Modine has solved the toughest thermal management challenges for mission-critical applications. Our purpose of Engineering a Cleaner, Healthier WorldTM means we are always evolving our portfolio of technologies to provide the latest heating, cooling, and ventilation solutions. Through the hard work of more than 11,000 employees worldwide, our Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments advance our purpose with systems that improve air quality, reduce energy and water consumption, lower harmful emissions, enable cleaner running vehicles, and use environmentally friendly refrigerants. Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (U.S.), with operations in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. For more information about Modine, visit modine.

This press release contains statements, including information about future financial performance and market conditions, accompanied by phrases such as "believes," "estimates," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," and other similar "forward-looking" statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

