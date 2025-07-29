Castle Biosciences To Present At The Canaccord Genuity 45Th Annual Growth Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FRIENDSWOOD, Texas, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care, today announced that its executive management is scheduled to present a company overview at the Canaccord Genuity 45Annual Growth Conference on Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern time.

A live audio webcast of the Company's presentation will be available by visiting Castle Biosciences' website at ir.castlebiosciences.com/events-presentations/ . A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the live broadcast.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a leading diagnostics company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care. The Company aims to transform disease management by keeping people first: patients, clinicians, employees and investors.

Castle's current portfolio consists of tests for skin cancers, Barrett's esophagus and uveal melanoma. Additionally, the Company has active research and development programs for tests in these and other diseases with high clinical need, including its test in development to help guide systemic therapy selection for patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis seeking biologic treatment. To learn more, please visit and connect with us on LinkedIn , Facebook , X and Instagram .

DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, i31-SLNB, i31-ROR, DecisionDx-SCC, MyPath Melanoma, TissueCypher, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME and DecisionDx-UMSeq are trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.

Investor Contact:

Camilla Zuckero

...

Media Contact:

Allison Marshall

...

Source: Castle Biosciences Inc.