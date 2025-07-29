From Dawood To Bhatkal Amit Shah Lists Terrorists Who 'Fled' During Congress Govt At The Centre
“They were asking why they fled. Now I'll briefly say. Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar fled in 1986 - during Rajiv Gandhi's government. Syed Salahuddin fled in 1993 - Congress government . Tiger Memon fled in 1993 - Congress government,” Shah said in the House.Also Read | All 3 terrorists involved in Pahalgam attack killed: Amit Shah in LS
The Congress said on Monday that Home Minister Amit Shah must take the responsibility for the "security lapses" that allowed the Pahalgam terror attack, while asking the Centre to clarify how many Indian jets were downed during Operation Sindoor and "before whom did Prime Minister Narendra Modi surrender" to halt the military action against Pakistan. The Congress also asked questions about the whereabouts of those behind the Pahalgam terror attack.
"Anees Ibrahim Kaskar fled in 1993 - their government. Riyaz Bhatkal fled in 2007 - their government. Iqbal Bhatkal fled in 2010 - their government. Mirza Shadab Baig fled in 2009 - their government. Now they asked me for an answer. Our security forces have given that answer. Now Rahul Gandhi should answer for this," Shah said on Tuesday.
Earlier, Shah announced that all three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists who were involved in the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 were neutralised during Operation Mahadev on the outskirts of Srinagar on Monday.Also Read | Operation Mahadev: Shah shares chronology of mission that killed 3 terrorists
“In a joint Operation Mahadev, the Indian Army, CRPF and J&K Police have neutralised three terrorists who were involved in the Pahalgam terror attack,” Shah said.
Twenty-six civilians were killed in the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, after which India retaliated through precision strikes under Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).They were asking why they fled. Now I'll briefly say.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the Lok Sabha during the special discussion on 'Operation Sindoor ', India's military response to the Pahalgam terror attack, on Monday. Singh addressed the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. PM Modi is expected to speak in the Lok Sabha later in the day.
