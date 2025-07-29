Qatar To Face Saudi Arabia, Kuwait And Yemen In U-20 Gulf Cup Group Stage

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar have been drawn into a challenging Group A alongside regional heavyweights Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Yemen for the U-20 Gulf Cup, following the official draw held in Doha yesterday, July 28, 2025.

The eight-nation youth tournament – the first under the Arab Gulf Cup Football Federation (AGCFF) – will take place in Abha, Saudi Arabia, from August 28 to September 9, 2025.

Officials and representatives from participating Gulf countries attended the draw.

Group B of the tournament will see Oman, Iraq, Bahrain and Egypt locking horns, after Egypt replaced the United Arab Emirates, who withdrew from the event.

Egypt, gearing up for the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile (September 27 to October 19), will use the tournament as crucial preparation.

The AGCFF launched the U-20 Gulf Cup to support youth football and increase competition among young players in the region, providing a key platform for developing future talent.

Al Rayyan to fly Qatar's flag in Gulf Club Champions League

Meanwhile, Qatar's Al Rayyan will take part in the Gulf Club Champions League 2025-2026 as AGCFF approved the names of teams for the upcoming season yesterday.

The Lions, who finished fifth in last season's Qatar Stars League, are currently undergoing preseason training in the Netherlands, fine-tuning their squad ahead of a demanding season.

They'll be joined in the eight-team competition – running from October to April – by Bahrain's Sitra SC, Iraq's Zakho Club, Kuwait's Al-Qadsia, Oman's Al-Nahda, Saudi Arabia's Al-Shabab, UAE's Al Ain, and Yemen's Al-Tadamun Hadramaut.

Last season's title went to Iraq's Duhok, who edged Al-Qadsia 2-1 in a gripping final.

With a new season ahead, the league aims to boost regional football by encouraging competition, sharing technical knowledge, and improving the overall level of club football in the Gulf.

Gulf Cup U-20 Draw:

Group A: Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Yemen

Group B: Oman, Iraq, Bahrain, Egypt