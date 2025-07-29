Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Climate Change Deeply Affects Mental Health

2025-07-29 05:48:57
(MENAFN) As the globe contends with devastating wildfires, soaring heat, and lethal floods, specialists are sounding warnings about a less obvious emergency: the significant influence of climate change on psychological health.

Every continent is enduring catastrophic floods, raging wildfires, extreme heatwaves, and other climate-related catastrophes, with the mental health burden on billions of affected individuals steadily growing.

“Climate change can have a profound effect on mental health through both direct and indirect pathways,” stated Dorina Cadar, a prominent expert in neuroepidemiology and dementia, during an interview with a news agency.

Individuals who experience extreme weather incidents firsthand, such as floods, wildfires, hurricanes, or heatwaves, frequently suffer from acute stress and trauma.

This often results in conditions like anxiety, depression, or post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), she clarified.

Climate specialist Neil Jennings also emphasized the longstanding disregard for the link between climate change and mental health.

“Climate change is having an impact on health-related outcomes … (in) both physical health and mental health,” Jennings, affiliated with the Grantham Institute for Climate Change at Imperial College London, conveyed to the news agency.

However, mental health “historically has received less attention than physical health,” he added.

