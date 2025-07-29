Best Antivirus For Small Business (2025): ESET Awarded Top SMB Security Solution By Better Business Advice

NEW YORK, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Better Business Advice has recognized ESET PROTECT Complete as the top antivirus solution for small and mid-sized businesses in its latest 2025 cybersecurity review. The evaluation identifies standout tools and platforms helping small business owners address the rising threat of cyberattacks, data breaches, and digital vulnerabilities.

ESET PROTECT Complete - provides small businesses with layered protection across devices, cloud apps, servers, and email environments.

Rising Threats and Underserved Defenses

The recognition comes amid growing concerns about the cybersecurity preparedness of small businesses. Industry research shows that 43 percent of all cyberattacks now target small and medium-sized businesses. According to a report by the Ponemon Institute, 63 percent of SMBs experienced a data breach in 2019, and more recent estimates suggest that the average cost of a successful attack is around $25,000 per incident.

Despite these risks, many small businesses remain underprotected. A 2024 survey of SMBs found that 33 percent are still using outdated security solutions, while 74 percent rely on non-specialists or business owners themselves to handle cybersecurity. Nearly half admit to lacking formal training in identifying and mitigating threats.

The gap between awareness and action continues to grow, as remote work, cloud-based collaboration, and bring-your-own-device policies expand the attack surface. With limited time and staffing, many SMBs struggle to keep up with evolving threats such as phishing, ransomware, and social engineering.

Comprehensive Coverage Without Complexity

ESET PROTECT Complete is designed to address these challenges through a modular architecture that supports endpoint protection, full disk encryption, cloud app security, vulnerabilities and patch management, and mobile threat defense. Its cloud-based console provides centralized visibility over users, devices, and threats, allowing for quick deployment and remote monitoring across environments.

The platform incorporates ESET's LiveSense technology, combining machine learning, behavioral analysis, and cloud sandboxing to detect known and emerging threats. It also includes proactive controls for common attack vectors such as email and file-sharing services. Integration with Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace helps secure widely used cloud collaboration tools.

Full disk encryption supports regulatory compliance and reduces the risk of data exposure following device loss or theft. Meanwhile, automated patch management addresses vulnerabilities in third-party applications, which are often exploited during attacks on smaller organizations. Built-in protection for mobile devices extends coverage beyond the office, helping safeguard company data in hybrid and remote settings.

Cybersecurity as a Cost-Effective Safeguard

Cybersecurity is no longer just an IT concern; it's a core part of running a stable business. For small companies, even a brief disruption caused by malware or unauthorized access can halt operations, impact customer trust, and strain limited resources. The need for practical, manageable tools is especially acute among teams without dedicated IT support.

ESET PROTECT Complete offers a structured way to implement key safeguards such as access controls, device protection, and threat detection without adding complexity to daily operations. Its modular design lets businesses apply protections where they're needed most - whether that's securing mobile devices used off-site or managing patch updates for third-party software.

The platform's ability to reduce exposure to ransomware, phishing, and system vulnerabilities has real financial implications. By preventing downtime and containing threats early, small businesses can avoid the hidden costs of breaches: emergency recovery, lost productivity, reputational damage, and potential regulatory issues.

In its 2025 review, Better Business Advice points to ESET PROTECT Complete's strength in serving companies that need flexible, reliable protection without the overhead of large-scale enterprise tools. Its streamlined deployment and user-friendly interface make it a practical fit for businesses navigating today's complex digital landscape.

Cybersecurity Readiness Begins with Awareness

The review also underscores the importance of adopting a layered cybersecurity approach. Small businesses are encouraged to start with basic steps such as identifying digital assets, reviewing access policies, and educating employees about phishing and social engineering tactics.

Security software plays a key role in enforcing these policies through controls like device encryption, authentication protocols, and malware detection. However, tools alone are not enough. Ongoing assessment, employee training, and third-party audits contribute to long-term protection.

ESET PROTECT Complete offers features that align with these broader readiness goals. Its support for automated patching, remote device locking, and real-time threat detection provides critical safeguards while reducing the burden on small teams.

A Continuing Challenge for SMBs

The cybersecurity landscape in 2025 continues to evolve. Threat actors are increasingly using AI to automate attacks, impersonate trusted senders, and exploit unpatched systems. As more business processes move online, the stakes are higher than ever.

Small and mid-sized businesses remain a primary target due to their perceived vulnerability and often limited defenses. Tools like ESET PROTECT Complete help level the playing field by offering enterprise-grade features in a format accessible to smaller organizations.

According to Better Business Advice, proactive protection is now essential. Companies that delay action or rely on informal solutions are at higher risk of service disruptions, data loss, and regulatory penalties.

To see the full review, visit Better Business Advice .

About ESET

ESET® provides cutting-edge digital security to prevent attacks before they happen. By combining the power of AI and human expertise, ESET stays ahead of emerging global cyberthreats, both known and unknown - securing businesses, critical infrastructure, and individuals. Whether it's endpoint, cloud or mobile protection, our AI-native, cloud-first solutions and services remain highly effective and easy to use. ESET technology includes robust detection and response, ultra-secure encryption, and multifactor authentication. With 24/7 real-time defense and strong local support, we keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. The ever-evolving digital landscape demands a progressive approach to security: ESET is committed to world-class research and powerful threat intelligence, backed by R&D centers and a strong global partner network. For more information, visit or follow our social media, podcasts and blogs.

About Better Business Advice: Better Business Advice covers the news and strategies driving modern business success. The information provided by Better Business Advice does not, and is not intended to, constitute legal advice; instead, all information, content, and materials are for general informational purposes only. As an affiliate, Better Business Advice may earn commissions from services mentioned in the links provided.

