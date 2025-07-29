403
Canada Confirms Backing Two-State Solution
(MENAFN) Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand reiterated her nation's dedication to achieving a two-state resolution between Israelis and Palestinians on Monday, describing it as vital for enduring peace and balance in the Middle East.
Speaking at a high-level United Nations gathering focused on the peaceful resolution of the Palestinian matter, Anand emphasized, "The Palestinian question is at the heart of any hope for long-term stability in the Middle East."
Her remarks highlighted the centrality of the issue in broader regional dynamics.
Despite the situation's intricate nature, Anand pointed out that the global turnout at the event demonstrated widespread backing for a diplomatic resolution.
She remarked, "Despite the complexity of the situation, our collective presence here today reflects strong international support for a negotiated solution, one that ensures Palestinian self-determination and Israeli security."
Anand reaffirmed Canada’s continued endorsement of Palestinian nationhood, stating, "Canada remains firmly committed to a two-state solution – an independent, viable and sovereign Palestinian state living side by side with Israel in peace and security."
She further underlined the necessity for internal reforms within the Palestinian Authority, especially as it prepares for administrative responsibilities across both the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip.
Anand stated, "Crucially important is the Palestinian Authority’s commitment to undertake the comprehensive reforms necessary to govern Gaza and the West Bank."
Addressing the grave conditions in Gaza, Anand denounced what she labeled as "unacceptable" human suffering, describing the situation as "disastrous."
