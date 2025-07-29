403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kremlin unveils specifics of Putin-Netanyahu phone call
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, focusing on the rising tensions in the Middle East, particularly in Syria and between Israel and Iran, the Kremlin announced.
During the call, Putin emphasized Russia’s commitment to resolving regional conflicts through peaceful means. He highlighted the importance of maintaining Syria’s sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity. The Russian leader also offered Moscow’s support in facilitating dialogue between Israel and Iran, following their recent military exchanges.
Putin expressed readiness to assist in resolving disputes surrounding Iran’s nuclear program through negotiations. Both leaders agreed to continue discussions on critical bilateral and global issues.
Following the collapse of Syrian President Bashar Assad’s government last year, Israel expanded its military footprint in Syria, citing security concerns. Earlier this month, Israel conducted several airstrikes on Syria’s Defense Ministry in Damascus, justifying them as efforts to protect the Druze population in the south.
Netanyahu and Syria’s interim leader, Ahmad al-Sharaa—formerly associated with the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group—subsequently reached a ceasefire brokered by the U.S.
In June, Israeli forces, backed by the U.S., launched attacks on Iranian nuclear and military facilities, prompting Iran to respond with counterstrikes. The two nations exchanged fire over a 12-day period.
Russia was among the first countries to reach out to both sides when the conflict began, proposing several compromise solutions in an effort to deescalate the situation, according to President Putin.
During the call, Putin emphasized Russia’s commitment to resolving regional conflicts through peaceful means. He highlighted the importance of maintaining Syria’s sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity. The Russian leader also offered Moscow’s support in facilitating dialogue between Israel and Iran, following their recent military exchanges.
Putin expressed readiness to assist in resolving disputes surrounding Iran’s nuclear program through negotiations. Both leaders agreed to continue discussions on critical bilateral and global issues.
Following the collapse of Syrian President Bashar Assad’s government last year, Israel expanded its military footprint in Syria, citing security concerns. Earlier this month, Israel conducted several airstrikes on Syria’s Defense Ministry in Damascus, justifying them as efforts to protect the Druze population in the south.
Netanyahu and Syria’s interim leader, Ahmad al-Sharaa—formerly associated with the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group—subsequently reached a ceasefire brokered by the U.S.
In June, Israeli forces, backed by the U.S., launched attacks on Iranian nuclear and military facilities, prompting Iran to respond with counterstrikes. The two nations exchanged fire over a 12-day period.
Russia was among the first countries to reach out to both sides when the conflict began, proposing several compromise solutions in an effort to deescalate the situation, according to President Putin.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
- NEXBRIDGE And NEXPLACE Raise $8M Series A To Launch Integrated Bitcoin Capital Markets Ecosystem
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
CommentsNo comment