IFS Is The Only Company Named As A Customers' Choice In The 2025 Gartner® Peer Insightstm Voice Of The Customer For Cloud ERP For Product-Centric Enterprises

Latest recognition makes IFS a Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice across three categories: Cloud ERP, Enterprise Asset Management, and Field Service Management.

LONDON, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the leading provider of enterprise cloud and Industrial AI software, has once again been named a Customers' Choice in the 2025 Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises report. IFS is the only vendor to receive this distinction in this category, which to us is underlining the high levels of satisfaction and adoption IFS customers continue to experience.

The Voice of the Customer report is based on verified reviews submitted to Gartner Peer Insights over the last 18 months, with the Customers' Choice distinction awarded to vendors that meet or exceed the market average across key evaluation metrics. Reviews from IFS Cloud ERP customers include:



"IFS is a user-friendly system that competes with other ERP systems that are at a much higher price point. It is easily configurable and is well supported by IFS." Head Business Support – Services

"IFS offers a robust and flexible ERP solution with strong capabilities across asset management, manufacturing, and service industries." IT Manager – Manufacturing

"It's easy to use and allows configuration to such an extent that we can configure it to support our most value-adding business processes." Global Applications & Process Excellence Manager – Manufacturing

"Ease of use, coupled with layers of detail - whereby you can control elements deeper within the product. This has allowed us to install with no modifications." Production Systems Executive – Manufacturing "IFS Cloud is a great ERP system. The user interface is intuitive, modern and works effectively across different devices." Business Analyst – Construction

IFS's comprehensive Cloud ERP capabilities are designed to help organizations in asset-intensive industries manage complexity, drive innovation, and deliver Moment of ServiceTM to customers. Powered by IFS - embedded Industrial AI - IFS Cloud connects people, processes, and assets across the value chain for faster decision-making and increased productivity.

This recognition follows IFS being recognized in the Gartner® Market Share: Enterprise Software, Worldwide, 2024 for the fourth consecutive year, which we believe is reinforcing IFS's continued commitment to driving excellence for customers as it leads the Industrial AI revolution.

Christian Pederson, Chief Product Officer, at IFS, said : "Being recognized as a Customers' Choice for Cloud ERP is, in our view, a clear reflection of our commitment to putting customers first and pushing the boundaries of what's possible with Industrial AI. We know our customers want solutions that help them adapt, grow and stay competitive in complex industries – and that's exactly what we deliver with IFS Cloud. Our aim is to equip organizations with intelligent, industry-tailored AI capabilities that unlock real value and make them future-ready."

Access the full report here: IFS Leads Gartner 2025 ERP Voice of the Customer Report

Gartner Voice of the Customer Enterprise Asset Management, Peer Contributors, 15 January, 2025.

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Enterprise Asset Management, Peer Contributors, 24 December 2024.

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Field Service Management, Peer Contributors, July 23, 2024.

Gartner Voice of the Customer for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises, Peer Contributors, March 22, 2024.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and PEER INSIGHTS is a trademark and service mark, of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

IFS Press Contacts:

EUROPE / MEA / APJ: Adam Gillbe

IFS, Director of Corporate & Executive Communications

Email: [email protected]

NORTH AMERICA / LATAM: Mairi Morgan

IFS, Director of Corporate & Executive Communications

Email: [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED