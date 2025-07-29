Manhattan Shooting Leaves 5 Dead At Blackstone, NFL Building - Just Blocks From Site Of Unitedhealth Exec's Assassination

A gunman armed with an AR-style rifle reportedly opened fire Monday evening inside an office tower at 345 Park Avenue in midtown Manhattan, killing at least five people, including a Blackstone executive and an off-duty NYPD officer, before taking his own life.

The building, home to Blackstone, the NFL, and several other major firms, is just five blocks from where UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was assassinated in December 2024, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Media reports stated that the police have identified the gunman as 27-year-old Shane Tamura of Las Vegas, who had a "documented mental health history," but said the motive remains unclear.

A sixth victim was critically injured, Mayor Eric Adams said. "Five innocent people were shot," along with the perpetrator, he added, noting investigators are still "unraveling" what happened.

Local TV footage showed long lines of workers evacuating with their hands raised.

The high-profile office tower where the shooting occurred also houses the Consulate General of Ireland, and is situated near Grand Central Terminal and St. Patrick's Cathedral.

Thompson's killing last year set off heated debates over the U.S. health insurance system. Federal prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for his accused killer, Ivy League graduate Luigi Mangione, 26.

Despite Monday's tragedy, the Associated Press noted New York City is still on pace to record its fewest murders and shooting victims in decades through late July.

