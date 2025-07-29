Jubilant Pharmova Clocks Nearly 79 Pc Drop In Net Profit To Rs 103 Crore

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, July 29 (IANS) Jubilant Pharmova Limited on Tuesday reported a sharp fall of 78.6 per cent in its net profit to Rs 103 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q1 FY26), compared to Rs 482 crore in the same quarter previous year (Q1 FY25).

Revenue for the quarter rose nearly 9 per cent to Rs 1,900 crore from Rs 1,732 crore a year ago, according to its stock exchange filing.

The company's EBITDA increased 11 per cent to Rs 267.1 crore, up from Rs 240.7 crore in the year-ago period.

Margins also saw a slight improvement, standing at 14.2 per cent compared to 14 per cent previous year.

Total expenses during the quarter grew to Rs 1,758 crore from Rs 1,642 crore in the same period of FY25, the company stated in its regulatory filing.

Around 2 p.m., the shares of the company were trading at Rs 1,147.3, down by Rs 26.9 or 2.29 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

In last five days, the shares has delivered a negative return of over Rs 40 or 3.37 per cent to its investors.

Jubilant Pharmova is Uttar Pradesh-based global pharmaceutical company with operations in over 50 countries, including the US, Europe, Canada, Japan, and Australia.

It operates through three main business segments -- Pharmaceuticals, Drug Discovery & Development Solutions, and Proprietary Novel Drugs.

Its portfolio includes radiopharmaceuticals, allergy therapy products, generic formulations, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and sterile injectables.

The company also provides contract manufacturing services for sterile and non-sterile products and offers contract research and development solutions through its CRDMO business.

In addition to its business operations, Jubilant Pharmova runs corporate social responsibility initiatives, including sustainability projects and education programmes in government schools.

In recent years, the company has expanded its research capabilities, including the expansion of its Chemistry Innovation Research Centre in Greater Noida.

It has also launched new products like the RUBY Rubidium Elution System and RUBY-FILL for mobile medical use.